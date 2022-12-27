Against the backdrop of high coal prices, the coal industry as a whole maintained a high level of profitability. On December 27, affected by the news that all coal-producing regions and coal companies are going all out to increase coal production and supply, the A-share coal sector moved up during the session. As of the close, Antai Group (600408.SH) rose by more than 9% Daily limit, Shanxi Coal International (600546.SH), Huayang Co., Ltd. (600348.SH), Shenhuo Co., Ltd. (000933.SZ), Jizhong Energy (000937.SZ), Lanhua Kechuang (600123.SH),China Coal Energy(601898.SH) and other stocks pulled up and rose.CITIC SecuritiesIt is believed that the investment logic of the coal sector in 2023 is mainly on the demand side, and is optimistic about the recovery of industry demand in the second half of the year, and the sector may usher in a new round of demand-driven market by then.

On the news side, according to the National Energy Administration, since the beginning of this year, all coal-producing regions and coal enterprises have gone all out to increase coal production and supply. From January to November, the national coal output was 4.09 billion tons, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%, an increase over the same period last year. 360 million tons, a record high for the same period in history. In addition, the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on December 27 showed that from January to November, the profits of the mining industry increased by 51.4% year-on-year, and the profits of the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industries increased by 26.1% year-on-year. Among them, the profit of the coal mining industry increased by 47.0% year-on-year, maintaining rapid growth.

It is reported that since 2022, geopolitical conflicts have exacerbated the tension in the global energy supply and demand pattern. Against the background of increasing energy supply risks, the sentiment of “scrambling for coal” in the international market has warmed up. At the same time, since July, extreme weather has driven my country’s electricity demand, and the electricity consumption of the whole society has shown a relatively obvious increase. The superimposed low temperature and cold wave weather have promoted the overload growth of heating and power supply. All regions stepped up efforts to increase coal production and supply, and promote rapid growth in coal production.

Against the backdrop of high coal prices, the coal industry as a whole maintained a high level of profitability. in,Yankuang Energy(600188.SH) continued to benefit from high coal prices at home and abroad. In the first three quarters of 2022, it achieved a net profit of 27.128 billion yuan attributable to the parent company, an increase of 10.869 billion yuan year-on-year. In addition, benefiting from the rise in electricity prices, the gross profit margin of the company’s power segment increased to 15.36% compared with 2.59% in the same period last year.China Shenhua(601088.SH), Shaanxi Coal Industry (601225.SH), and China Coal Energy (601898.SH) in the first three quarters, the net profit attributable to the parent company all increased by more than 6 billion yuan compared with last year.

In terms of the international coal market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released a report stating that global coal consumption is expected to rise to the highest level in history in 2022. Global coal use is likely to increase by 1.2% in 2022 to surpass 8 billion tonnes for the first time, surpassing the previous record set in 2013, the report said. Specifically, the economy expected to see the largest increase in coal consumption this year is India, at 7% year-on-year, followed by the European Union (6%) and China (0.4%).

CICCIt is believed that looking forward to 2023, the market’s concerns about the recession of external demand and the expectation of the recovery of domestic demand may go hand in hand. Considering that there are still challenges in reshaping global energy supply, the central coal price is still expected to remain relatively high, and the profitability of the coal sector is still resilient. In the context of the expected game, the undervaluation and high dividend characteristics of the coal sector are particularly worthy of attention.

The Zhongtai Securities Research Report pointed out that the warm winter is expected to subside, and the downstream demand for coal will gradually improve. At present, the fundamentals of the coal industry are still strong. Under the background of increasing production and ensuring supply, the medium and long-term contract system is increasingly strengthened, and the structural mismatch between supply and demand is more prominent. Coal prices are easy to rise but hard to fall. At the same time, the peak season of “Winter Peak” is approaching, the load of downstream power plants has increased, and the profit restoration of coke steel is superimposed, and the demand for downstream replenishment is expected to drive the price of coking coal to rise.

Related concept stocks:

Yankuang Energy (600188.SH): Yankuang Energy’s high-quality production capacity is gradually released. The company’s subsidiary Yingpanhao Coal Mine ended the trial production phase in September this year; Jinjitan Coal Mine obtained a nuclear increase in production capacity of 2 million tons per year; The ultra-long intelligent fully mechanized mining face was completed and put into production, with an annual output of 10 million tons in the next 10 years.

China Coal Energy (601898.SH): The volume and price of the company’s main coal business have both risen, and the performance in the first three quarters has increased significantly year-on-year. In Q1~Q3 of 2022, commercial coal production will be 92 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 10.2%, and self-produced coal sales will be 91.87 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; the price of coal per ton in the same period is 730 yuan/ton, a year-on-year increase of 141 yuan, of which thermal coal is 627 ( Increase 96) yuan / ton, coking coal 1769 (increase 651) yuan / ton.

Shenhuo Co., Ltd. (000933.SZ): The company’s coal output is expected to approach 800 tons in 2025 following the technical transformation of Liangbei Coal Mine, and this year’s planned output is 6.6 million tons.

China Shenhua (601088.SH): The company acquired Jinjie Energy, further consolidating its advantages in coal-electricity integration. Jinjie Energy is a comprehensive energy enterprise integrating coal and electricity, with a coal production capacity of 18 million tons and planned/in-transit coal power units of 5.72/3.72 million kilowatts. Its affiliated Jinjie Coal Mine has recoverable coal reserves of 1.35 billion tons and an approved production capacity of 18 million tons per year.

