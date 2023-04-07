In the night of Saturday, Delhi’s notables will celebrate. Because India has achieved what it has not been able to do for decades: The country with its almost 1.3 billion people now has a uniform value added tax, which replaces the bouquet of previous indirect taxes. They sometimes competed with each other, sometimes several had to be paid for the same service or goods.

They are now being replaced by the “Goods and Services Tax” (GST) introduced at midnight. Economists close to the government are hoping that the new tax system will increase the growth rate by 2 percentage points to officially a good 8 percent. A growing number of its critics consider the reform to be another government chimera: Just as the cash withdrawal paralyzed the economy in November last year, the new tax system will lead to a multitude of lawsuits.

Not everything gets more expensive

Because the new system is not easy at all. Strictly speaking, three taxes remain: the central government tax, the state tax and finally an overarching tax. Which of them applies depends on the place of performance; for imports, for example, only the indirect tax counts. There are also still different tax rates: the standard is 28 percent, but the reduced rate of 18 percent applies to many machines and services. Promoted industries can look forward to a rate of 12 percent, exports remain tax-free, and everyday goods are only charged 5 percent.

This is complicated, but not always more expensive. The consultants at Rödl & Partner calculate this using the example of a television: Previously, production was taxed at 12.5 percent and sale at 13.5 percent, making a total of 27.5 percent. From Saturday, the load will be 28 percent. However, the fee for services will increase from around 15 to 18 percent.

Companies have problems with the implementation

The reform compares favorably with the previous system. “With the introduction of the GST, one of the most complex sales tax systems in the world will be radically simplified. Companies can once again focus more on their business instead of filling out forms and filing tax returns. Many processes and reports are made online, which will reduce the risk of corruption,” praises Rödl & Partner.

So much for the paper form. In practice, however, there is concern. “No one is sure how the introduction of VAT will really work,” warns Scott Allison, the American head of the health division of the logistics company DHL Deutsche Post, who considers India to be one of its most important growth markets. “We ourselves are prepared. But some of our customers have not done anything at all until now. Some clearly have no idea what the introduction will change.” A few days ago, the Assocham chamber association called for a postponement because the companies could not cope with the implementation. And the experts from Rödl & Partner also warn: “Of course, the tight schedule until the introduction of the GST is in itself a challenge.” When the aviation industry also offered a postponement because its sale of air tickets could not be switched over quickly enough, the government postponed the implementation of some tax plans at the end of September to give companies more flexibility.

Lawyers expect many lawsuits

Lawyers warn that the judiciary will be overburdened by the tax. It is already completely blocked with around 24 million unprocessed lawsuits. Now, however, tens of thousands of new, complicated legal cases are expected. According to a government report, more than 100,000 unprocessed tax cases are clogging the legal system — representing a potential inflow of around $24 billion into the state coffers.

Due to the complicated new tax system, lawyers are expecting lawsuits primarily with a view to the classification of goods. It will be about the classification of coconuts, which according to the court decision are neither vegetables nor dried fruit, but a separate class of goods. Or slippers without a heel strap, which are not yet tax-efficient flip-flops.

Thousands of tax returns in one year

Things may get easier for companies, but not easy. You have to deal with six different rates. And they have to file three tax returns a month for every state they operate in. This means they can come up with a thousand declarations a year. That’s why there is also resistance: 16 associations of textile traders in Greater Bombay (Mumbai) form a bloc with an initiative of the Textile Traders’ Association (ACTTA), which refuses to register for VAT. Textiles are taxed at 18 percent. However, ACTTA points out that much of the industry is disorganized and employs people with little education. Around 100 million people in the industry would see the tax as a burden.

The stakes are high for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The failed cash reform in November is still weighing on him. “Modi sells himself as an exceptional manager. A paltry introduction of VAT after the cash withdrawal gone awry would irreparably destroy its reputation,” warns Mihir Sharma, a researcher at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation think-tank. In his previous role as longtime prime minister of the state of Gujarat, Modi had opposed the introduction of a uniform sales tax.