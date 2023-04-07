Home Business Concern about uniform VAT in India
In the night of Saturday, Delhi’s notables will celebrate. Because India has achieved what it has not been able to do for decades: The country with its almost 1.3 billion people now has a uniform value added tax, which replaces the bouquet of previous indirect taxes. They sometimes competed with each other, sometimes several had to be paid for the same service or goods.

Christopher Hein

Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

They are now being replaced by the “Goods and Services Tax” (GST) introduced at midnight. Economists close to the government are hoping that the new tax system will increase the growth rate by 2 percentage points to officially a good 8 percent. A growing number of its critics consider the reform to be another government chimera: Just as the cash withdrawal paralyzed the economy in November last year, the new tax system will lead to a multitude of lawsuits.

Not everything gets more expensive

Because the new system is not easy at all. Strictly speaking, three taxes remain: the central government tax, the state tax and finally an overarching tax. Which of them applies depends on the place of performance; for imports, for example, only the indirect tax counts. There are also still different tax rates: the standard is 28 percent, but the reduced rate of 18 percent applies to many machines and services. Promoted industries can look forward to a rate of 12 percent, exports remain tax-free, and everyday goods are only charged 5 percent.

This is complicated, but not always more expensive. The consultants at Rödl & Partner calculate this using the example of a television: Previously, production was taxed at 12.5 percent and sale at 13.5 percent, making a total of 27.5 percent. From Saturday, the load will be 28 percent. However, the fee for services will increase from around 15 to 18 percent.

