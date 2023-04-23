Home » Concerns about bias about the doctor-patient relationship
Concerns about bias about the doctor-patient relationship

Concerns about bias about the doctor-patient relationship

| A doctor-patient relationship between the judge and a party to the proceedings also justifies the concern of bias if the medical activity is not the subject of the proceedings. As a result, this personal and legal relationship gives an objective observer cause for doubt (AG Schwetzingen 23.1.23, 1 F 228/22, retrieval no. 234751). |

The dispute concerned the maintenance payments made by dentist Z for a child born of an extramarital relationship. The responsible judge pointed out that he himself is a patient with Z. The applicant then successfully rejected the judge for fear of bias (§ 113 Abs. 1 S. 1 FamFG i. V. m. § 42 Paragraph 2 ZPO). Because there is always – not only in individual cases – a special relationship of trust between doctor and patient (OLG Bremen 12.01.12, 5 W 36/11; Karlsruhe Higher Regional Court June 27, 2019 13 W 22/19; OLG Koblenz, 15.2.12, 5 U 1011/11). The fact that the patient entrusts his health concerns to the doctor and places himself in the doctor’s hands is given in any case. These considerations also play a role in other legal disputes, at least in those of considerable economic importance. The judge’s fear that this could have consequences for his own treatment is no less justified in maintenance proceedings.

(Communicated by Attorney Detlef Burhoff, RiOLG a.D., Leer/Augsburg)

