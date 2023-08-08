Concerns about industry – “Germany is being reassessed” – News

Germany worries about its industry. CDU leader Merz, for example, warns of a gradual process of de-industrialization and calls for a five-point plan to strengthen the economy. Economist Michael Hüther explains where he sees possible solutions.

SRF News: Is de-industrialization actually taking place in Germany?

Michael Hüther: Against the background of a longer-lasting recession in industry – since 2019 – and the shocks that we have experienced in the meantime, and persistently high energy prices, the location is being reassessed. At 20 percent, Germany has an industrial share that is twice as high as in other countries. The German growth and prosperity model is industry-based.

The German Economics Minister Habeck has announced that he expects a lot of investment from companies. Doesn’t he paint a different picture with it?

No, the worries are also there in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Everything that was set in motion with the transformation policy towards climate neutrality is correct. It must now be embedded in a general growth strategy. This has to do with tax incentives, such as investment bonuses. And we haven’t had corporate tax reform in 14 years. There are starting points that should give companies space.

We can’t blame everything on the USA, but we have to realize that relatively little has happened in Germany for a long time.

They see the state as having an obligation. Do companies also have an obligation?

Of course, the companies have an obligation. But if the location changes so fundamentally in the relative assessment to other states or the USA, the question arises as to what contribution the state has to make.

The transformation to climate neutrality demands more from the state than is the case in normal structural change processes.

For example: Electromobility requires a charging infrastructure. These are government duties. The transformation to climate neutrality demands more from the state than is the case in normal structural change processes.

Is German industry also weak because of the US decision to reduce inflation?

It’s not like we’re not getting billions in funding going. This decision by the USA also helps German machine and plant manufacturers and electrical engineering companies who deliver to the USA.

What is the US doing about inflation?

With the Inflation Reduction Act, the USA is planning investments of 369 billion US dollars in climate protection and the strengthening of future industries alone.

We can’t blame everything on the USA, but we have to realize that relatively little has happened in Germany for a long time. infrastructure development, the question of regulation and the requirement for permits; we have to deal with that anyway.

In an industrially based prosperity model, also for the transformation, you need everything.

Is this situation a chance for Germany to get away from energy-intensive companies?

I don’t even know if the task is to get away from energy-intensive companies. In an industrially based prosperity model, also for the transformation, you need everything. It’s not that we don’t need chemistry, glass makers, steel or paper. In this respect, it is a task to create the framework so that these companies can organize their restructuring.

What could a new formula for success for Germany be?

In 2002 Germany was in a similarly difficult situation. At that time, the central issue was how to get more people into work. Then came the Economic Agenda 2010.

We now have historically the highest labor force participation rate we’ve ever had. Today the task lies in embedding the transformation policy in an Agenda 2030 that takes the infrastructure tasks seriously, that sets the tax incentives and that also takes the administrative actions of the state to a different level.

