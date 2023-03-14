Lots of meat and waste: The business model of fast-food chains no longer fits in with today’s world . Despite this, McDonald’s is the largest restaurant in Switzerland.

On an average day, more than 300,000 people visit one of the 175 McDonald’s restaurants in Switzerland. Last year, the fast-food chain created 600 new jobs and now employs 8,500 people. The fast food business is thriving like never before. And that despite the fact that sustainability, environmental awareness and the conscious consumption of meat are very important today.

The managing director of McDonald’s Switzerland, Aglaë Strachwitz, emphasizes that progress has been made in recent years in terms of packaging and tableware: “We are constantly reducing packaging and relying on sustainable raw materials made of paper and cardboard.”

Criticism of meat menus

According to Strachwitz, 200 tons of plastic could be saved last year. “Especially because we have used other materials, but have also reduced packaging.” For example, in the restaurant, the drinks would be served without lids and tubes. The proportion of renewable raw materials in packaging is 95 percent.

In fact, compared to previous years, the fast-food chains’ fall-off has received less criticism from the general public than it has in the past. Environmental organizations take note of the efforts. However, the “one-sided focus” of the fast-food chains on the meat menu is criticized.

Mariella Meyer, specialist in sustainable nutrition at WWF Switzerland, says: “It’s definitely good when fast-food chains deal with the issue of waste.” But this is not the largest position in your value chain from an environmental point of view. “The procurement of raw materials in the food sector is what has the greatest impact,” says Meyer.

Poorer environmental balance has a major impact

Meat has a worse environmental balance than plant-based foods. In order for McDonald’s to be able to achieve its climate goals, additional efforts are needed, according to Meyer.

The seasonal special burgers in particular are often of animal origin. “And ultimately what counts is the sale and not the offer. Further incentives for vegetarian options therefore need to be created.”

Legend: McDonald’s Switzerland created 600 new jobs in Switzerland alone last year.

Keystone/Gaetan Bally



McDonald’s Switzerland uses 4800 tons of beef per year. The proportion of vegetarian burgers remains modest at less than five percent. The chain has expanded its range of vegetarian burgers. But customers have other preferences.

“Guests come to us mainly to enjoy beef or chicken burgers,” says Strachwitz. Since 1996 there has always been at least one vegetarian alternative. “It has a rapidly growing fan base and is very popular.”

Criticism of the menu or not: McDonald’s Switzerland wants to open up to seven new restaurants this year – and thus expand its position as number one in Swiss gastronomy in fast food.