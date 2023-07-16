Concerns raised as TV standby mode steals internet traffic: Customer service suggests turning off HCDN

Title: TV Standby Mode: iQiyi’s HCDN Technology Steals Traffic?

Recently, a citizen of Hangzhou, Mr. Luo, raised concerns on a social platform about his newly purchased TV running traffic even in standby mode. He discovered that the Kiwi TV software was using 1-5M uploads per second, prompting him to contact customer service. Upon inquiry, he was informed that the running traffic was attributed to iQiyi’s acceleration technology, HCDN. According to customer service, turning off HCDN would prevent any further traffic consumption.

On July 13, a reporter initiated an investigation into the matter and performed tests to verify Mr. Luo’s claims. It was revealed that various video software applications were also consuming traffic while in standby mode.

Kiwi TV, an iQiyi TV version APP developed in collaboration with Galaxy Internet TV, confirmed the allegations. The official account of Kiwi TV clarified that HCDN technology was responsible for enhancing the playback experience but assured users that it could be disabled with the assistance of customer service.

Upon disabling HCDN, Mr. Luo noticed that another video software application was running traffic, indicating that several companies utilized similar technology.

The widespread use of HCDN technology prompted questions regarding the impact on customer traffic. HCDN combines the functionalities of traditional content distribution networks (CDNs) and peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, ensuring seamless integration between cloud and terminal systems. This technology allows Chinese internet companies to surpass foreign counterparts in video distribution.

An expert in the network field, Mr. Yu, explained that CDN technology reduces network delay and optimizes bandwidth by utilizing node servers. When using Kiwi TV software, HCDN synchronizes and caches resources to the user’s TV, which are then shared as nodes in the network. Consequently, while watching a video, it is highly likely that it is being streamed from nearby user nodes.

However, Mr. Yu raised concerns about the potential impact on electronic components’ lifespan if TVs are continuously uploading in standby mode.

Considering that many home TVs are connected to WIFI, with traffic usually being included in the monthly subscription, concerns arose regarding additional data charges. The reporter contacted iQiyi customer service to inquire about potential charges incurred due to HCDN’s traffic consumption on mobile phones. While awaiting a response from the relevant personnel, Mr. Yu suggested that the running of traffic on mobile devices is less likely, as software undergoes testing before being available on app stores. The built-in protection mechanisms in mobile software prevent excessive background running, primarily designed to save power but also deter traffic theft.

As of now, iQiyi officials have not responded to these concerns.

