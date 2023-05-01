Home » Concertone May Day, who is the international guest Aurora
Concertone May Day, who is the international guest Aurora

Concertone May Day, who is the international guest Aurora

Over 4.5 million TikTok followers

The Norwegian singer Aurora will be the international guest of the Concert. With over 4.5 million followers on TikTok and over 5 million subscribers on the YouTube channel, she has sent this message. «To my colleagues who will go on stage, I say to speak from the heart because this is an important opportunity to express what is inside».

