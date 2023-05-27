Concerts, the municipality of Milan is studying a resolution to limit them

There is no peace for concerts. At least in Milan.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala is studying a resolution to limit demonstrations. New rules that could start already with the next season. In particular, the Municipality of Milan is working on a resolution to rationalize major events, such as (and above all) concerts at the Meazza stadium and at the nearby San Siro and La Maura racetracks.

The text (which involves several departments) is being worked on, but the news from the press on the hypothesis of a limit to the number of concerts has alarmed the organizers, who this year are preparing for a record season and are worried about the future. The new rules should in fact concern next season. A record number of shows are already scheduled this year: 19 in the San Siro stadium only (there have never been so many in the past) with Tiziano Ferro to open the dances, 4 dates by Coldplay, Mengoni, Depeche Mode, Muse and the Maneskin to close the bill with two dates on 24 and 25 July.

Then there are the appointments at the La Maura racecourse with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the I-days and the Weeknd and at the Snai San Siro racecourse which will host the Ghost in the opening of activities (May 29), Def Leppard together with Motley Crue , Guè, Iron Maiden and Lazza. Next year the hypothesis on which we are working is maximum 16 concerts at San Siro (or rather performances that exceed 80,000 decibels, thus also including sound tests in the calculation, reported Il Giorno), 15 for the Snai Racecourse, 10 for La Maura for up to 41 shows.

There is satisfaction in neighborhood committees

In fact, they have been fighting an anti-noise battle for years (complete with warrant notice to Bruce Springsteen in 2008 for missing the final concert time by 22 minutes). Less happy are the organizers of the demonstrations. This is “bad news,” he commented Gianmarco Mazzi, undersecretary for culture with responsibility for music and live entertainment. “After the devastating period of Covid, the Municipality of Milan is now also starting to think of hindering the sector, limiting music and concerts. Which is equivalent – ​​he concluded – to limiting the younger culture. I find it really not virtuous. I hope the indiscretion is not true and will be denied. In any case, I encourage other Italian Municipalities, more sensitive to hosting artists and live performances, to come forward because it is not fair that music is always treated as the last of the class”.