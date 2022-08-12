After years of disappointed hopes, the possibility of resolving a dispute with the airline in certain times and with minimal costs opens up for air transport passengers. So far, in fact, in the event of problems with the company, travelers are essentially left alone in front of two alternatives: contact the carrier directly or a lawyer, as long as the figures involved are high enough to make it worthwhile.
See also Cut your bills, here's who will benefit and how much you will save. Besseghini (Arera): "Significant intervention. Prices up until the first quarter of 2022"