Is she excited like Benito? Those who have been on the left get tired at a certain point and switch to the right like Pasolini. Welcome Concita

Concita De Gregorio it’s a journalist which is the emblem of the left, so much so that it was also director of the Unitlike the rest Benito Mussolini was the director of Avanti! that is, the revolutionary socialist newspaper in which at the time it went down hard against the bourgeoisie, clergy and capitalism.

Of course we don’t want to say that the two look alike, but only that whoever has been truly on the left at a certain point breaks the Zebedee and passes on the opposite side, indeed in the case of the Duce he actually founds it. And this is because any intellectually honest person – but even just honest is fine and that would already be a lot – knows very well that the left is the Kingdom of Hypocrisy, the Republic of Lies, and the Island of Heterogenesis of ends.

For heaven’s sake there are dishonest ones everywhere, obviously also on the right, but at least they don’t profess to be very Holy Virgins of the Sacred Order of Mammoline Oblates. AND ExcitedThat on the left she represents an exception also because she is one of the few beautiful and intelligent women, these things he understood well. And I don’t think it’s an unfortunately physiological Italian transhumance, but it must have really broken the attributes it doesn’t have. And we understand it well, indeed very well.

Thus her intervention in La Stampa is not only liberating, but it is actually cathartic, it is palingenetic, it is the joyful expression of a woman of the left, an intellectual, who understood the truth. Struck on the road to Mostacciano, we would dare to say. Indeed he had understood the truth for some time, let’s say that now he has had the courage to make it explicit, thanks to two events: the chaos in which his (?) Party of reference, the Democratic Party, and the opprobrium that the left has staged in Sanremo, between the destruction of stages, homosexual relationships mimicked (?) and kisses on the mouth stolen.

