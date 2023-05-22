Concorso d’Eleganza di Villa d’Este 2023 the 1935 Duesenberg SJ Speedster awarded Best in show

Listen to the audio version of the article

A 1935 Duesenberg SJ Speedster won the prestigious BMW Group Best in Show Trophy award. The proud owner, William Lyon, received the prestigious winner’s award from Helmut Käs, head of the BMW Group Classic and president of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. In addition to the trophy, the winner selected by the jury received a unique model of the 1815 chronograph in white gold created by A. Lange und Söhne for the winner.

The charm of the Duesenberg voted Best in Show

Gary Cooper, Clark Gable, Greta Garbo, James Cagney and many other stars drove a Duesenberg in the 1930s as did Jay Gatsby in the remake of The Great Gatsby. The founders of the brand Fred und August Düsenberg emigrated to the United States from Westphalia (Germany) in 1880. Successes in motor sport quickly made their name Duesenberg popular which gave its name to a small series of exclusive models.

Duesenberg a story of many exclusive models

The crowning glory of the brand came in 1932 with the extravagant SJ model. Up to 320bhp was available when the powerful supercharger kicked in and this propelled the huge machine to around 220km/h. With an effective turn of words “it’s a Duesy” had been coined at the time as a synonym for the quality of the vehicles. The prize awarded to the jury of the Villa d’Este Elegance Competition was yet another consecration of a historic brand.

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California voted by the public

The public referendum voted for the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California with its elegant bodywork made in Pininfarina and in Scaglietti. This makes Jonathan Hui’s historic car, Keybridge Collection, Hong Kong this year’s winner of the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este. A further highlight of the 2023 event was the awarding for the first time of the Trofeo Il Canto del Motore for the most beautiful sound of an engine.

Dream cars, the photos of the 2023 villa d’Este elegance competition Photogallery53 photos View

The engine sound of a Porsche voted the top

Jonas Kaufmann, one of the greatest tenors of our time, presented the award to Christophe Count d’Ansembourg from Belgium as a tribute to the impressively special sound emanating from his 1970 Porsche 917 K. Once again this year the audience finally after the years of the covid-19 he was able to relive all the joys of the celebrations on the shores of Lake Como, despite the inclemency of the weather which only gave a break in the finale.