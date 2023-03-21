Listen to the audio version of the article

Three days of history and elegance for the new edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. From 19 to 21 May at the historic building of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este in Cernobbio (Como) some of the legendary BMW models will be judged divided into eight categories plus a special dedicated to the concept cars of the various manufacturers.

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este: a suggestive and historic location

Villa d’Este, Lake Como and the extraordinary surroundings are the perfect setting in which the most extraordinary automobiles of their era shine like precious gems. The aura of a unique classic event, the value of the masterpieces on display and the perfection of this iconic hotel form a sublime symbiosis which, in May of each year, unites tradition with the contemporary era. It is precisely this that has ensured the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este its special charm since 1929.

And to celebrate the winner of the Bmw Group – Best of Show Trophy, a special watch by A. Lange & Söhne was designed this year: the exclusive Chronograph 1815 in 18-karat white gold with a solid rose gold dial and the Concorso crest d’Eleganza Villa d’Este hand engraved on the hinged cuvette. Thanks to the collaboration with the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, which began in 2012, the German manufacturer focuses on the historical links between motor sport and watchmaking. The partnership is also characterized by a shared commitment to tradition, craftsmanship and mechanical innovation.

Event programme: the parade on Saturday

The fashion show of the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este will take place as usual on Saturday. The Best of Show will be crowned by the Jury and the vehicle in question will be awarded the BMW Group Trophy on Sunday evening. In addition to the first prize, the participants and the vehicles competing in the Concours will compete for victory in their respective categories, for the Gold Cup awarded by public vote and for a number of other awards such as the President’s Trophy, which will be presented by Helmut Käs , manager of BMW Group Classic and President of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Speaking of awards, the BMW Group Classic brand ambassador and renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann has been entrusted with a special task: he will present the Trophy Il Canto del Motore for the best engine sound, chosen by the jury. The event will also be attended by the BMW Group Classic brand ambassador and racing driver Bruno Spengler.