Concours d’elegance, Poltu Quatu Classic 2023: everything you need to know

The Poltu Quatu Classic Concours d’Elegance returns to Sardinia and does so by celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of the most popular films in the 007 series: Octopussy “Operation Piovra”, which will be transformed into “Operation Dolce Vita” for the occasion. Poltu Quatu Classic is one of only two Italian Concours d’Elegance internationally recognized by the International Federation for Classic Cars, together with the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance. Scheduled from 6 to 9 July, the over 50 vintage cars and supercars will be based at the Grand Hotel Poltu Quatu and then move to Capriccioli beach, made famous by the film “007 the spy who loved me”, the Li Neuli Country Club , the Porto Cervo Waterfront, the ancient village of San Pantaleo and the Phi Beach in Baia Sardinia.

Poltu Quatu Classic 2023: the eight classes in competition

The added value of the event organized by Auto Classic is that of bringing extremely rare cars to Sardinia which at the same time have very different histories and characteristics. The 2023 edition of Poltu Quatu Classic will see eight classes competing: Peace & Love: the answer to the needs of the world; Sex On The Beach: a unique beach cocktail; Ferrari Tribute To Le Mans 2023: celebrating the legendary Ferrari victory; Porsche 75th Anniversary: ​​celebrating 75 years of a legend; Supercars: the most iconic sports cars of every era; Rally Queen: from the World Rally Championship to the Costa Smeralda; Something Special: reinterpretations of a legend; La Dolce Vita: dedicated to the leading cars of the 50s and 60s. The competition jury will be chaired for the sixth consecutive year by Paolo Tumminelli, automobile historian and author of an evaluation method that has attracted the attention of the most important worldwide Concours d’Elegance.

Trivia and prizes

The automotive partners of the eighth edition of Poltu Quatu Classic will be Morgan Motor Company, which will bring the new Super 3 and Plus Six models to Sardinia, and Bizzarrini which will pay homage to its founder Giotto Bizzarrini with an exhibition in the Piazzetta in Poltu Quatu . Among the curiosities of the 2023 edition there will be the presence of the World Rally Champion Miki Biasion at the wheel of a Kimera Evo 37, the reinterpretation of the legendary Lancia 037. Alois Ruf will also return to Sardinia, at the wheel of the Ruf Bergmeister. It is a one-of-a-kind speedster with a Porsche engine of over 450 hp and presented at the latest edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

