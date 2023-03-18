Home Business Concutelli, secret funerals anticipated for reasons of public order
Business

Concutelli, secret funerals anticipated for reasons of public order

by admin
Concutelli, secret funerals anticipated for reasons of public order

Funeral of Pierluigi Concutelli, armored and anticipated at dawn for reasons of public order

At 7 this morning, in a strictly private way, i the funeral of Pierluigi Concutelli, the black terrorist – sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of judge Vittorio Occorsio – who died two or three days ago. The funeral, according to what the breaking latest news learns, was brought forward for reasons of public order. The celebration was in the church of San Ponziano, in the Talenti district of Rome.

“To you who have never betrayed, to you who have never denied. Honor Commander”, “Hello Commander” and “Honor Commander”.

These are some of the posters hanging near the Carrefour supermarket a few steps from the San Ponziano church.

Concutelli’s funeral Roberto Fiore present

There was also Roberto Fiore, founder of Forza Nuova, at the funeral of Pierluigi Concutelli, the black terrorist – sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of judge Vittorio Occorsio – died three days ago. The celebration, brought forward to 7 in the morning for reasons of public order, was in the San Ponziano church, in the Talenti district of Rome

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The oil price adjustment window will be opened at 24:00 on October 10th, and then the price will be reduced: single-Aika Auto

You may also like

Renewables: Economy doubts the federal government’s timetable: Newspaper...

“BlackRock prepares the offer for Credit Suisse”, but...

Higher shift premiums: More money for Mercedes temporary...

Bologna, all with Kiev, but in words. ‘Not...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Banks, with the crisis already lost 500 billion....

Li Dahong: Analysis of the latest trend of...

Satisfaction with housing strongly dependent on income –...

How susceptible is Germany to blackmail by China?

ECB: emergency meeting to discuss the banking sector

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy