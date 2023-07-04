Condemns Davigo, the “inspiring mentor” appears. Shadows on the ex prosecutor Boccassini

Condemns Davigo, the “carbon methods” and the “mentor creator”

Piercamillo David he was sentenced to one year and 3 months for the lodge affair Hungary: revelation of official secrecy. The publication of the motivations by the judges of the Prosecutor’s Office of Brescia they do not clarify the exact dynamics of this intricate story but rather create new shadows.

The judgment of the judges is implacable: “Carbon mode (of Davigo ed.), which appear symptomatic of the loss of an institutional posture”. The reasons filed yesterday for the sentence – we read in Il Giornale – leave open at least two tracks to explain how it was possible that the explosive reports of the “repentant” Piero Amara on the alleged Hungary lodge ended up first in the hands of Davigo, then in those of a string of Roman magistrates and politicians and finally in the newspapers. In the first lead, the one that the judges consider proven, Davigo is the only culprit.

