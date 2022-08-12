On August 15th 14 million Italians go on vacation according to data from the Confcommercio Observatory in collaboration with SWG. Over 11 billion euros the total expenditure for what in one case out of two is the main holiday of 7 or more days. As always, the sea is the first choice that “captures” 61% of the demand: but also for the mountains, which follows at 23%, while cities of art and small villages are hosting almost 20% of Italians in recent days. vacation. In 83% of cases, the choice is national, even if, for longer holidays, 26% of the sample choose abroad.