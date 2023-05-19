Confcommercio, bills are growing again: +35% in 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Despite the slight drop in prices at the end of April – especially for natural gas that fell below 40 euro/MWh for the first time in Europe since August 2021 – the energy crisis of the two-year period 2021-2022 cannot be considered over yet and its effects will also be felt in the near future. This is what emerges from the Confcommercio Energia Observatory, a quarterly analysis on energy costs for tertiary sector companies. In fact, with the reintroduction of system charges, the Observatory notes that the first effects are starting to be seen as early as April 2023 with the increase in the cost of energy for certain categories of companies previously exempt from paying this component of the bill. And, by 2023, despite the Government’s interventions, the overall energy expenditure of tertiary sector companies will be 35% higher than pre-crisis levels.

Costs rose to 32.9 billion

For this reason, analysts warn, it is necessary to increase the percentage of deduction envisaged for the “energy” tax credits referring to the second quarter of 2023 and to cancel, for the same period, also the general charges of the electricity system. In the last three years, the energy costs of electricity and gas for companies in the tertiary market have increased significantly, going from 13.4 billion in 2019, to 18.6 in 2021 and up to 32.9 billion in 2022.

Bill up 35%

The “energy” tax credits have represented – and still represent today – a vital element for companies: just think that, if used by all eligible companies in 2022, the tax benefit would reduce overall energy expenditure by about 5 9 billion euros, thus bringing it to 27 billion euros (18% less). While in 2023, according to the estimates of the Confcommercio Energia Observatory, expenditure could be reduced to approximately 20.8 billion euros and 18.1 billion euros if we consider, also in this case, the potential contribution of electricity tax credits it’s gas. However, even if all companies in the tertiary market take advantage of the tax break, overall energy expenditure in 2023 will still be 35% higher than in 2019.