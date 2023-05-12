Confcommercio-Censis, inflation impoverishes families: disposable income 150 euros lower than 30 years ago

MILANO – Rising prices and steady wages. The result is that today’s Italian families are poorer than they were 30 years ago. These are the numbers highlighted by the report Confcommercio-Censiswhich underlines how compared to 1995, the per capita disposable income has dropped from 21,325 euros at the time to 21,081 in 2022.

“Savings are running out of support for consumption and the uncertainty about inflation and the rise in interest rates are compressing purchase intentions”, underlined the president of Confcommercio, Charles Sangallisubmitting the report. “There is a risk of slowing down the recovery, despite the fact that household confidence is high. It is essential to speed up reforms, in particular the fiscal one, and make the best use of the resources of the Pnrr”, he added. The director of the research office explained what emerges from the report, Mariano Bella: “In 2022, at constant prices, we have recovered neither the per capita disposable income of 2019 nor, much less, that of 2007, i.e. the maximum. We are even 150 euros down in real terms compared to 1995, i.e. almost thirty years does”. Thirty years of low growth – it is highlighted – “can be felt in our pockets and in the themes of social unease and the growth of absolute poverty”. And connected to the issue of job security, the impoverishment of real income also determines “an attitude of scarce propensity to have children”.





The fall in real wages

The impoverishment of Italians in recent decades is certainly not a phenomenon that is discovered today, even though it is exacerbated by the inflationary wave recorded after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. In these times, a year ago, the OECD data that mercilessly showed how Italy was the only country OECD in which wages have decreased in the last thirty years, from 1990 onwards, thanks to the stagnation of GDP and productivity: -3%, while Germany marks +34%, France +31% and Spain +6%. Data which were then the basis of a further elaboration of theObservatory on Italian public accounts, which joined the wage trend with that of the dynamics of corporate profits. He deduced – considering both variables in real terms and thus discounting the effect of inflation – that between 1997 and 2019 (to avoid the effect of the pandemic crisis) the average real wage decreased by 6 percent in Italy , better than Greece alone (-18 percent). During the same period, profits (per employee, in real terms) in Italy were stagnant. Considering the dynamics of the other countries, the Observatory concluded that “in essence, from 1997 to 2019, unlike Germany and France, Italy did not create wealth to be distributed among companies and workers”. A theme, therefore, of productivity.

Confidence rises, weak consumption

The Confcommercio-Censis report then highlights two data that apparently go against the trend. On the one hand, the confidence of families which – highlighted Bella – is at an “historic high”, on the other “the contradictions, which emerge in purchase intentions: in April 2023 they are lower than those of April 2022 but also of March 2019” , this is not good “for consumption because it could translate into a slowdown in GDP”. “Families – observed Bella – feel that things could have been much worse with the pandemic and we have breathed a sigh of relief with employment holding and tourism, including the culture sector, is driving the rest of the economy. D On the other hand, the inflation is still high, albeit decreasing, and public aid is decreasing, for example in April we saw that the growth in inflation was largely due to the removal of some discounts in bills”. At this point, “given that the purchasing power of income and savings is reduced, households perceive the need, if things do not improve rapidly, to rebuild an adequate stock of savings to face the context still characterized by uncertainty ; greater savings mean fewer spending prospects and intentions”, he notes.