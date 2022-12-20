Listen to the audio version of the article

Over the eleven months of 2022 as a whole, the Confcommercio (ICC) Consumption Indicator remains 4.6 percentage points lower than in the same period of 2019. Overall, services lag significantly (-11.9%), the segment of automotive (-24.2%) and clothing (-6.9%). In the month of November alone there was a -0.2% on an annual basis in purchases by private individuals. After the sharp decline recorded in October, households continued to reduce food consumption (-3.7% on an annual basis). Replacing it with consumption outside the home is no longer sufficient to explain the phenomenon: also in the light of the first indications for December, the reduction in domestic power supply in volume is increasingly linked to the choices imposed on families by the sharp rise in prices. For clothing and footwear, the increase in November (+2.0% on a trend basis) is, in fact, only a modest recovery after the strongly negative figure in October. For this segment, the return to the values ​​of 2019 still appears to be a long way off.