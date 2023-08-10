Confcommercio, tourism in Lombardy is growing, especially on the lakes

Listen to the audio version of the article

If Milan city appears emptied of its residents as it hasn’t happened for years, it is also true that the center, vice versa, has repopulated with the many tourists who, in the last years before the pandemic, had begun to appreciate the beauties of the Lombard capital. And more generally, according to a survey by Confcommercio, Lombardy records good results in terms of tourist arrivals, especially on the lakes.

Good expectations for mid-August for hoteliers, but also for all tertiary businesses: bars, restaurants and public establishments in general.

However, there are some signs of a slowdown dictated by the economic situation, including the international one, which affects spending power. A slight decrease, compared to the summer of 2022, was recorded, for example, in the mountain resorts of the provinces of Sondrio and Brescia, as well as on the Lombard shore of Lake Garda, due to a reduction in the presence of Germans due to the slowdown of the German economy .

Brescia and Bergamo capitals of culture

Brescia city, on the other hand, marks an increase in summer attendance, also thanks to the attraction of the Capital of Culture, which also affects Bergamo. However, it is the entire Orobie province that experiences a positive summer: in the week of August 15, the hotels in the mountain and lake resorts are in fact expected to be sold out, with a clear majority of Italians in the former and a good share of foreigners in the second.

Everyone at the lake

As far as the lakes are concerned, that of Como in particular is doing well, where for the week of August 15th levels above 2022 and an average occupancy of the hotel facilities of 90% are expected. Even the Lecco branch, throughout the month, recorded increases of between 5 and 7% in presences, especially foreigners, compared to 2022, thus returning to the record levels of 2019.