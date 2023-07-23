Home » Conference on migration in Rome. Five heads of state and eight prime ministers
Conference on migration in Rome. Five heads of state and eight prime ministers

Conference on migration in Rome. Five heads of state and eight prime ministers

The rescue of the survivors of the shipwreck off the coast of Greece where 59 immigrants died

The complete list of participants

At the International Conference on Development and Migration which takes place in Rome on the initiative of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is attended by the leaders of almost all the states of the southern shores of the enlarged Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf, the EU countries of first landing and some partners from the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, the heads of the European institutions and international financial institutions. In detail, five Heads of State were present (Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Mauritania, Libya, Cyprus), eight Prime Ministers (Libya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Malta, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Lebanon), and eight ministers (Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, Kuwait, Turkey, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain). The heads of European institutions, international organizations and the heads of numerous United Nations agencies were present.

The full cast follows: HE Kaïs Saïed, President of Tunisia HE Mohamed Ould Cheik El Ghazouani, President of Mauritania HE Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission HE Mohammed Younis Menfi, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya HE Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya by Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus HE Charles Michel, President of the European Council HE Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia HE Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt HE Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta HE Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan HE Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, Prime Minister of Niger HE Aïmen Benabderrahmane, Prime Minister of Algeria HE Naji b Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon HRH Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud, Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia HE Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco HE Sayyid Badr Hamed Hmood Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey HE Dimitrios Kairidis, Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece HE Lolwah Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation of Qatar HE Amb. Tordeta Ratebaye, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission HE Filippo Grandi, High Commissioner, UNHCR HE Qu Dongyu, Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations HE Bader M. Alsaad, Director General, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development Executive Director, World Food Program Ms. Mr. Amy Pope, DG-elect and Deputy Director General, International Organization for Migration Mr. Ambrose Fayolle, Vice President, European Investment Bank Mr. Indermit Gill, Senior Vice President for Development Economics and Chief Economist, World Bank Mr. Haoliang Xu, Associate Administrator, United Nations Development Program Yero Baldeh, Director of the Transitional States Coordination Office, African Development Bank Taline Koranchelian, Deputy Director, Middle East & Central Asia Department, International Monetary Fund.

