Expensive energy continues to hit the business world as it prepares for a hot autumn. If in 2020 and 2021 a bar spent an average of 6,700 euros on electricity and gas bills, in the next twelve months, assuming that the current increases remain constant, the same bar will spend 14,740 euros. An increase of 120% and an incidence on company revenues that goes from 4.9% to 10.7%. Similarly, according to estimates by Confesercenti, based on Innova, Unioncamere and Agenzia Entrate data, an average hotel will see the expenditure for the energy bill rise from 45,000 to 108,000 (+ 140% with an incidence of over 25 percentage points on revenues ). A neighborhood business from 1,900 to 3,420 euros (+ 80%), a restaurant from 13,500 to 29,700 euros (+ 120%).

“The expensive bills – explains the president of Confesercenti Patrizia De Luise – is becoming an uncontrollable variable for many companies, a virus that destroys balance sheets and profitability. And this despite the support measures adopted so far by the government, which will expire between September and October. In autumn there is a risk of collapse. The bills also drastically reduce family budgets with a consequent drop in consumption ”.

For the president of Confesercenti it is necessary to intervene urgently and decisively to avoid collapse. “It is necessary in the first instance to extend the tax credit for electricity (companies with power