Increasingly difficult to create companies in the retail trade

Word from Confesercenti which certified a collapse in the creation of new businesses in 2022 (-20.3%) This is the lowest figure ever recorded in the last 10 years, the worst since the pandemic two-year period. According to the traders’ association, setting up a business in the sector is an increasingly difficult project to achieve. Also due to the crisis and competition in May, especially online.

The numbers speak for themselves

In 2022, only 22,608 new businesses were opened, 20.3% less than in 2021. As the employers’ association explains, this number is completely insufficient to offset the over 43 thousand companies that have lowered the shutter forever. Thus the year ends with a negative balance of over 20 thousand units, for an average of more than two shops vanishing every hour.

While the number of closures is in line with that seen in pre-pandemic years, the opening figure for 2022 is the lowest in the last ten years. It is also 47.9% lower than the 2012 value, when, despite the crisis, over 43,000 businesses had opened. The comparison with 2020, the year of Covid and the lockdown, which in any case recorded the arrival on the market of over 25,000 trade companies, is no better.

Sardinian companies suffer the most

According to Confesercenti’s elaborations on Chamber of Commerce data, the phenomenon of closures is distributed differently throughout Italy. Sardinia suffers the most from the decline in new openings (-33.2% compared to 2021). Things didn’t go much better in Piedmont (-29.3%) and Umbria (-27.3%).