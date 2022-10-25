The forced spending review of consumers does not spare the expenses for Christmas. 60% of Italians believe that the economic and social conditions of the upcoming holidays will be worse than those of last year, and almost half of the interviewees (49%) plan to ‘cut’ gifts as well.

This is estimated by Confesercenti, based on a survey conducted together with SWG on a sample of consumers between 18 and 65 years of age. 25% plan to spend between 10 and 30% less on gifts, while 24% will take the reduction beyond this threshold. Only 4% will increase spending on surprises under the tree, compared with 36% who will try to keep it unchanged. Even the holidays of the holidays are reduced: 69% have already decided that they will not leave, while only 10% believe that they will still take a trip, compared to 21% still uncertain. Those who leave, however, reduce their spending: the expected one is 492 euros, almost 200 euros less than the 683 euros in 2019. To weigh on families, in the first place, the general increase in prices, reported by 38% of the interviewees, and electricity and gas bills, indicated by 24%. However, the worsening of personal economic / working conditions (12% of answers) and uncertainty (11%) also affect spending intentions, while 8% expect to contain purchases due to the reduction in savings already suffered. family members.