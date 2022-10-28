The certainties of households and businesses are eroded due to expensive energy and inflation. According to a Confesercenti-SWG survey, 68% of Italians expect to reduce purchases between now and the end of the year, under the pressure of cost of living and bills. A spending review that, according to the association’s calculations, puts 5 billion euros in spending at risk.

A more articulated situation for companies where on average there is a slight decrease, which however becomes significant for tourism services companies, which show the fourth continuous decline with a loss of about 24 points since last July. In distribution, on the other hand, compared to the stability of the index in the large-scale retail trade, smaller companies are more pessimistic, with a worsening of sentiment by -6 points. “The increase in prices and energy tariffs, therefore, are creating more and more uncertainty, destabilizing the expectations of businesses and the purchasing intentions of citizens. We urgently need to take action: we asked the new government to make the extension and strengthening of support a priority until the drop in energy prices benefits families and businesses. But also to think of an extraordinary tax reduction of the thirteenth. For the state it would not be a colossal outlay: for an intervention on the medium-low ones, 6 billion euros would be enough to implement an extraordinary intervention that would certainly boost consumption and trust ”concludes the association.