Confesercenti alarm on Pnrr funds

The positive impact of the Pnrr on GDP and consumption risks being greatly weakened by the implementation delays accumulated to date. This is the alarm of Confesercenti which, on the basis of a simulation conducted using the econometric model Cer.

Thanks to this system, the trade association has estimated that the difficulties encountered in implementing the Plan have already led to a 0.4% loss in GDP in 2022, equal to 7.6 billion euros of lower growth. Not only that: in 2023 they could cost the country another 5.6 billion in GDP growth.

Community funds are an opportunity not to be missed

“The Pnrr is a historic opportunity for the growth and modernization of our economy: it is therefore an absolute priority to make up for implementation delays. With the resources of the Pnrr, our Italy can become a better country” declared the president of Confesercenti Patricia De Luise.

“More social cohesion, more work, more justice, more attention to the environment and waste, more resources for those in need. However, there are several critical issues from the management of projects by local administrations to the difficulties in making companies aware of the available opportunities ”he added.