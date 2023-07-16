Confidence for VAT despite slump in business

semiconductor industry

“Green shoots of recovery”: The technology group VAT has lost its feathers, but things should pick up again soon

Because the semiconductor industry is in a downturn, this is having a negative impact on Werdenberger VAT’s vacuum valve business. Accordingly, incoming orders and sales have collapsed. But there is reason for optimism.

View of VAT production at the headquarters in Haag.

Image: Karin Hofer

The figures are not really surprising, as the Werdenberg-based vacuum valve manufacturer VAT has prepared the public for this over the past few weeks and months. Dark clouds were already gathering in the sky over the semiconductor market during 2022, and in June 2023 the company announced short-time work for 650 employees in production at its headquarters in Haag, initially for three months, due to the slack in the chip industry.

Companies that build equipment for the production of semiconductors are the most important customers for VAT’s vacuum valves. On the one hand, the downturn is reflected in a 56 percent slump in incoming orders in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, to CHF 155 million. In the first half of the year, the decline is 55 percent to CHF 292 million.

Profitability has eased somewhat

On the other hand, sales fell by 23 percent to CHF 221 million in the second quarter and by 17 percent to CHF 454 million in the first half of the year. In terms of orders on hand, VAT reported CHF 340 million at mid-year, 39 percent less than a year ago and 18 percent less than at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In terms of profitability, an operating margin at Ebitda level of just under 30 percent is emerging for the first half of the year, writes VAT. That is 5 percentage points less than in the first half of 2022. VAT plans to announce details and expectations for the second half of 2023 on July 27.

All doubts have not yet been dispelled

Despite the declines, VAT stock gained value yesterday. On the one hand, declines were expected, on the other hand, according to the agency AWP, analysts are assuming that the prospects will soon be significantly better.

The Zürcher Kantonalbank, for example, believes that the preliminary figures show a “mixed picture at the expected low level”, but that this was even “slightly better than expected”. Nevertheless, the ZKB experts have not yet derived any “trend reversal in growth” from the figures.

UBS classifies the development of incoming orders in such a way that order cancellations and project postponements are tending to decrease, which is a “good indicator” that the bottom may be over. The big bank still sees a “certain downside risk”.

More orders than in the first quarter

Bank Vontobel is also of the opinion that the cyclical downturn in the semiconductor industry has bottomed out and VAT can show an improvement in the trend in the update due in two weeks.

These “green shoots of recovery”, as Berenberg calls it, also support the assumption there that incoming orders had already bottomed out in the first quarter of 2023 and that the semiconductor market would recover earlier than many investors had expected. In the second quarter of 2023, VAT received 14 percent more orders than in the previous period.

