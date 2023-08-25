Confidence in Hong Kong Stocks Restored as Investors Monitor Interest Rates and US Dollar Index

Confidence in Hong Kong Stocks Gradually Restored amidst Focus on Interest Rates and US Dollar Index

Financial Associated Press, August 25th – The domestic investor sentiment in Hong Kong stocks is showing signs of restoration as the market rebounds following positive movements in domestic A-shares and overseas US stocks. The Hang Seng Index opened higher on August 24th, rising 366 points or 2.05% and closing at 18,212 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also experienced a rise of 3.72%, closing at 4,158 points. Market turnover exceeded 101.5 billion Hong Kong dollars, with a net inflow of 4.446 billion Hong Kong dollars through the Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Zhongtai International reported a shift in trading style from ETFs to individual stocks, indicating a gradual improvement in domestic investors’ confidence. Index ETFs were absent from the top ten active trading lists of Hong Kong Stock Connect, with Meituan (3690 HK), Kuaishou (1024 HK), and Anta (2020 HK) securing net inflows of HK$911 million, HK$686 million, and HK$505 million, respectively.

On the trading floor, the Hong Kong stock market witnessed a general rise, particularly in sub-sectors such as the internet, software, automobiles, gaming, tourism, biomedicine, catering, and gold. Heavyweights including Meituan, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent experienced gains of 7.4%, 4.7%, 2.6%, and 2.2%, respectively. Innovent Biologics (1801 HK) also announced a decrease in interim loss, resulting in a stock price surge of 12.7%. WuXi Biologics (2269 HK), which released its results on Wednesday, rose 8.5%.

Zhongtai International emphasized the influence of interest rates and the US dollar index on the short-term trend of Hong Kong stocks, as the short-term recovery momentum of China‘s macro economy remains weak. The recent plunge in the US 10-year bond yield by 13 basis points to 4.19% and the positive results announced by US AI giant Nvidia, exceeding market expectations, have stimulated investment sentiment in Hong Kong stocks.

Looking ahead, Zhongtai International intends to continue monitoring the trend of the US 10-year bond yield and the US dollar index. In July, US durable goods orders exhibited both negative and positive surprises, with a month-on-month decline of 5.4% (worse than the expected 4.0% decline) and a core durable goods orders excluding aircraft increase of 0.5% (exceeding the expected 0.2% increase). Data indicating solid short-term US economic growth is expected to support the US dollar index and 10-year bond yields.

From a global macro perspective, the United States stands out among the three major economies (China, the United States, and Europe) due to its strong fundamentals and relatively high risk-free interest rate and return on investment. Consequently, attracting substantial capital into the Chinese market at present is challenging.

At the individual stock level, bullish sentiments focus on telecommunications and oil sectors characterized by high interest rates and cash flow, as well as internet, tourism, catering, and gaming companies that have reversed their performance. Additionally, construction machinery companies are expected to benefit from the accelerated issuance of special bonds, and companies with significant exposure to overseas markets and dependent on export or consumption are also seen as potential winners.

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools provided in this article do not constitute investment advice and are solely for reference purposes. As the stock market carries inherent risks, caution should be exercised in investment decisions.

