[Epoch Times, October 3, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Yuanzhang reported) The exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar has recently hit new lows, which has different impacts on Japan’s manufacturing imports and exports. The Bank of Japan announced on October 3 According to the survey report, the confidence index of large manufacturers in the third quarter fell for three consecutive quarters, which was lower than market expectations.

The survey, considered the broadest measure of the health of Japanese companies, and the latest quarterly survey showed that confidence at large manufacturers stood at 8 in the third quarter, down slightly from 9 in the second quarter.

The confidence index was positive, with more respondents indicating optimism than pessimism.

The confidence index of large manufacturers fell to a bottom of minus 34 in June 2020 as the virus restrictions hit the economy hard, and after improving in the past two years, it has fallen again since April this year.

Compared with the bleakest days of the pandemic, big manufacturers are still relatively optimistic, according to the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey.

“Although soaring materials and energy prices continue to weigh on business confidence, the lifting of the lockdown in Shanghai has eased the supply crunch, which will help,” Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research, said ahead of the Tankan report. to boost confidence.”

In addition, the Tankan report showed that among large non-manufacturers, the business confidence index edged up to 14 from 13 previously. ◇

