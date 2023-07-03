Home » Confindustria, Bonomi in the minority and towards farewell. The race for succession
Confindustria, Bonomi in the minority and towards farewell. The race for succession

Confindustria, Bonomi in the minority and towards farewell. The race for succession

Confindustria, the challenge between industrialists from Mantua for leadership

The match for the succession of Charles Bonomi it has begun. In May 2024 the new head of industrialists will be appointed but the moves and countermoves in Confindustria they have already left. Although the new regulation allows it, Bonomi – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – he will not reapply and seems eager to land the presidency of Louis University, obligatory parachute for outgoing presidents. But he shouldn’t back down designation of successor. He himself tells his collaborators that he is very tired. He is therefore about to end his last year at the helm of the industrialists and the only positive element was probably the Superbonus, decided by the Conte government, which allowed a great revival of the construction industry. But Bonomi had to manage the defense in defense Coviddid not touch the ball on Pnrrassists quite helplessly to the evolution of tax authority and the temporary reduction of tax wedge it does not represent an industrial policy line.

