We ask that the preparation of a possible rationing plan be seriously and immediately addressed. These are the words of the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, released on Tg5. “From 1 October – continues Bonomi – the thermal year begins and companies do not yet know how they will have to face it. We are asking for a ceiling on the price of gas and if it is not done in Europe, we must do it at the national level, we have been asking for it for months ”.

Bonomi points out that “for months we have been asking for the suspension of Ets certificates, ie the purchase of green certificates because it is madness to pay these prices today. Furthermore, we ask to have a national quota of production from renewable sources at an administered cost reserved for the manufacturing industry, as other countries in Europe do, and to intervene on the cost of the bill also using community resources ”.

The president of Confindustria is also asking for government intervention. “Parties with a great sense of responsibility must address the issue of expensive energy, I understand that it is an uncomfortable issue during the electoral campaign, but they must listen to the alarm cry of companies. And the Draghi government can and must intervene because it is a priority national emergency issue ”.

New tragic record for the price of gas, which reflects Gazprom’s decision to close the Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days. The TTF futures ended trading on the eve of Amsterdam with a double-digit leap at a price of 276.75 euros per megawatt hour, after hitting a maximum of 295 euros during the session.

The price of TTF gas sets new records every day, discounting Gazprom’s decision to close the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for three days. The president of Confindustria points out that “the largest European manufacturing country, Germany, has been studying plans for some time of rationing. We Italians cannot be caught unprepared in the event of this need which will affect businesses, jobs and therefore household income ”concludes Bonomi.

