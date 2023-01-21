Between lights and shadows, with energy prices falling and inflation still high, and industry in decline, the Italian economy is performing “better than expected”. The Confindustria Study Center says it in its monthly flash analysis on the economy and forecasts. «The gas price at its lowest level for over a year and the stability of the total purchasing power of households support activity at better levels than expected, as confirmed by confidence and recovering stock market indexes. The sharp rise in interest rates acts negatively, taking away resources from investments and consumption, also affected by inflation».

The analysis by the economists of via dell’Astronomia highlights how much “cheaper energy” is, with the fall in the price of gas “favored by still high European gas stocks, a mild climate and slower consumption”, and for oil ” thanks to a production that has overcome a flat demand». While “non-energy prices are up slightly (+1.6% in November-December), after the decline in the previous months, on the high levels of 2021”.

The scenario is affected by the «strong tightening on rates. In November, the cost of credit for Italian companies continued to rise: 3.37% for SMEs (1.74% at the beginning of 2022), 2.67% for large companies (from 0.76%). A further increase in costs, which occurs following the rise in reference rates. The BTP in January is 3.76% from 4.59% at the end of 2022, but the rate trend remains upwards», with the ECB which «announced new increases in the official rate in the coming months (according to futures, from 2.50% current to 3.50% by December 2023)”.

The industry is in decline

«Production recorded another drop in November (-0.3%; -1.8% in September and -1.1% in October); manufacturing held up (+0.1%), with wide heterogeneity between sectors, while the energy supply sector contracted (-4.5%). For the fourth quarter, the change acquired is very negative for the total industry (-1.7%, -0.6% in the third). The qualitative data in December signal a weak scenario: orders continue to decrease, stocks increase, expectations of a rebound are reduced; the PMI is still in a slight contraction area (48.5 from 48.4), business confidence marks a new decline». The CSC analysis also highlights the “difficult” situation for the construction sector which “started the fourth quarter badly (-0.5% production in October-November), after the decline in the third and the previous expansion . The difficult phase is expected to continue: the data on building permits signal a sharp decline (-12.6% in the summer months in terms of residential surfaces)».

The service sector is stable

«In November, retail trade grew (+0.4%), tourism remained above pre-Covid (+3.6%). The indicators signal stabilization in the fourth quarter: in December, the PMI almost reached the neutral threshold (49.9 from 49.5), business confidence rose again for the second month. They hold income and consumption. Inflation, still high in December (+11.6% from +11.8% in November) and higher for less well-off families (+18.4% against +9.9%), threatens consumption, whose the upturn, until the third quarter, was favored by the stability of real income (also thanks to more employment) and past extra savings (the propensity now stabilized at 7.1%). Prudent spending decisions are expected. Meanwhile, “the labor market is holding up. The data show a good performance in 2022 in terms of employed persons: +50,000 in November from September (and +280,000 from January). This explains, in part, the decrease in the number of unemployed (-26 thousand in the last two months). The steady decline in inactive people is also positive». Then, an «uncertain export» which continues a «fluctuating dynamics» with a rebound in November (+3.8%, after -1.5%), «also thanks to maxi-sales in the shipbuilding industry».

«The indications for the beginning of 2023 remain negative according to foreign manufacturing orders, in the face of weak world demand, as confirmed by the data on trade in the contraction area», adds the CSC. On the international scene, “more optimism” in the Eurozone, “mixed signals” in the USA.