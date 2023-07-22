Confindustria, here are the names for the presidency: Gozzi, Stirpe, D’Amato and…

Antonio Gozzi, Alberto Marenghi, Giuseppe Pasini, Antonio D’Amato, Leopoldo Destro, Enrico Carraro

Confindustria, here are all the names for the post-Bonomi period

The race for the presidency of Confindustria has officially started. Of course, the games are far from done and the decisions will only begin to take shape in the autumn. But in the meantime the first deployments are starting to make themselves felt. However, one is the certainty that runs through the corridors of Viale dell’Astronomia: the current management is considered inadequate. This is why it was decided to focus on a different identikit: no more managers, we need entrepreneurs who have industry expertise and who can leverage solid and possibly large companies. There are six names circulating and Affaritaliani.it is ready to reveal them all. Starting from a surprise: the modification of the statute has also allowed past presidents to try to weave their own plots. And there are those who have taken this newfound possibility literally. Another notation: if one wanted to respect a constant alternation, after Bonomi it would now be the turn of an entrepreneur from the South. It will be like this?

To find a president of Confindustria at the helm of a company exceeding one billion, one must turn the clock back in time to Giorgio Squinzi, owner of Mapei. After him we moved on from Vincenzo Boccia, whose “Graphic Arts” have a turnover of around 10 million, to arrive at Synopoa biomedical holding worth around fifteen million, owned by the current president Charles Bonomi. Before Squinzi, another steel giant at the helm of Confindustria with Emma Marcegaglia.

In short, the association has decided that the historical moment needs a change of pace. A strong entrepreneur – among other things also at the helm of Federacciai – at the helm of a company with a total turnover of 45 billion euros. Why? The reasons are many. First of all because the historical moment requires greater unity: inflation, although slowed down, remains high and, consequently, also the cost of money. Translated: businesses will be faced with credit crunch and at a particularly high price of new finance.

Then there is the Pnrr, on which it is not for nothing that Bonomi shot chained balls, which remains the real elephant in the room. The government has obtained some partial victory, but it is certain that in Europe they will look forward to it pay attention to how the new 35 billion tranche will be spent. Italy, by the way, isn’t exactly shining in terms of spending power. Out of the more than 40 billion that were to be employed in the whole of 2023, only 1.2 were actually spent in the first five months of the year.

