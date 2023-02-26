Confindustria throws out the president of Federlegno Feltrin. Inside

The decision is on February 15th. Ten days. Yet no one has talked about it, it seems closed in secret rooms. However, according to what Affaritaliani.it Milano can report from reliable and qualified sources, the special board of Confederal Arbitrators of Confindustria has declared the president of FederlegnoArredo to be dismissed by the general council of Confindustria Claudio Feltrin. Translation? FederlegnoArredo is the Confindustria association that brings together furniture and wood manufacturers, which in fact organizes the recently presented Salone del Mobile. The president of Federlegno is Claudio Feltrin, who sits on the general council of Confindustria. That he decided to throw him out. The reasons are very hard. According to Confindustria, it has brought great discredit, has put in place conduct in conflict with Confindustria, and above all has systematically violated internal rules. In short, out of Feltrin. Also because – notes Confindustria – there are even those who evoke an internal split, and for this we need the utmost hardness. What will happen now? It ‘s all to see, but the news is a real bomb. Because Feltrin remains president of FederlegnoArredo to date, but outside the board of Confindustria. A truly precarious situation, which will certainly lead to major developments in the coming days.

