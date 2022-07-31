Home Business Confindustria to the parties: public finance under control and cancel Irap
Business

Confindustria to the parties: public finance under control and cancel Irap

by admin
Confindustria to the parties: public finance under control and cancel Irap

Eighteen points of proposals and measures with “priorities for the government capable of incisive reforms, financial stability and social cohesion”. This is what Confindustria is asking of the parties, in view of the upcoming elections, in an internal document, anticipated by the daily newspaper La Stampa, and which will then be definitively finalized later.

At the top of the dossier, the vision of Confindustria which remains firmly anchored to the European and Western choice of NATO. «Italy – it is remarked – must consider itself irrevocably committed to strengthening the European institutions. Without any concession to sovereignties ».

Furthermore, it is noted that “Italy needs a public finance that does not go back to being at risk, a rigid control of the public debt, after governments of various political orientations have raised it to 150% in the last 10 years”. And therefore the “obligation to pursue the structural balance of the accounts, the need for a speedy implementation of the NRP”.

Furthermore, “a new season of incisive reforms is needed to respond to the growing poverty and social unease”. It is therefore necessary to review IRES and cancel IRAP, welfare and active labor policies, including citizenship income. The industrialists reject the minimum wage and the phenomenon of poor work, which “must be tackled by counteracting contractual dumping and extending the subjective effectiveness of the collective agreements of reference to guarantee respect for workers’ rights and adequate remuneration levels”.

A single adjective dedicated to the political crisis and the end of the government of national solidarity led by President Draghi: «Irresponsible».

You may also like

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the...

e-sourcing(for VC) (registration number: 2022SR0821422) provides intelligent support...

Industrial Internet Accelerates Industry Change- Sinochem News

Shanghai’s “May 5th Shopping Festival” starts Putuo District,...

CMEC: The controlling shareholder and actual controller plan...

The PMI in July was 49.0%, falling to...

National Bureau of Statistics: Manufacturing PMI in July...

Probiotics escort comprehensive health for Nestlé Garden of...

With a total investment of 76.8 billion yuan,...

ƷƼֵȨֶϿ ҺƷǿָȫҾλ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy