Eighteen points of proposals and measures with “priorities for the government capable of incisive reforms, financial stability and social cohesion”. This is what Confindustria is asking of the parties, in view of the upcoming elections, in an internal document, anticipated by the daily newspaper La Stampa, and which will then be definitively finalized later.

At the top of the dossier, the vision of Confindustria which remains firmly anchored to the European and Western choice of NATO. «Italy – it is remarked – must consider itself irrevocably committed to strengthening the European institutions. Without any concession to sovereignties ».

Furthermore, it is noted that “Italy needs a public finance that does not go back to being at risk, a rigid control of the public debt, after governments of various political orientations have raised it to 150% in the last 10 years”. And therefore the “obligation to pursue the structural balance of the accounts, the need for a speedy implementation of the NRP”.

Furthermore, “a new season of incisive reforms is needed to respond to the growing poverty and social unease”. It is therefore necessary to review IRES and cancel IRAP, welfare and active labor policies, including citizenship income. The industrialists reject the minimum wage and the phenomenon of poor work, which “must be tackled by counteracting contractual dumping and extending the subjective effectiveness of the collective agreements of reference to guarantee respect for workers’ rights and adequate remuneration levels”.

A single adjective dedicated to the political crisis and the end of the government of national solidarity led by President Draghi: «Irresponsible».