Clear answers to achieve that national convergence that “as Confindustria we hope with all our strength”, asked of European politics and institutions. Vito Grassi, vice president for territorial cohesion policies and president of the council of regional representatives of Confindustria, listed a few points. These are “heavy issues”, discussed within the Confindustria world (a meeting was also held behind closed doors on Thursday afternoon), and which were the subject of yesterday’s conference held in Venice.

«We discussed many issues at the center of the economic and social agenda, the work involved the central structure of Confindustria and its regional branches while from the constant interlocution with politics the ideas that emerged mainly affect two areas: the amount of funds that the government will be able to commit in 2023 and the part that will be destined for the South, in light of the final 2022 expenditure of the Pnrr “, said Grassi.

Implementation of the Pnrr, energy and ecological transition, digital transition, research and innovation, credit, corporate liquidity: these were the main topics addressed. With particular reference to differentiated autonomy: «as Confindustria we look at the issue with interest and hope that it will be tackled and subsequently implemented with great attention, so that it becomes an opportunity to strengthen the competitiveness of the territories and improve the conditions of citizens and businesses ». With a caveat: «it must not compromise national unity, starting with the major networks, energy sources and infrastructures, which have an impact on the entire country system and which must be anchored to the European strategy. Differentiated autonomy must not be a new theme that splits the country, penalizes the growth of the economy and the stability of the public finances».

The funds of the Pnrr, in addition to other EU resources, are crucial for growth and for overcoming territorial differences. Grassi recalled the meeting between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen to reallocate part of the funding from the Pnrr that will reasonably not be able to be spent within the set time frame: «It is important to know the criteria of this survey, the proposal that will be presented to the Commission, the resources for the South. The Pnrr also provides for a permanent table for the economic, social and territorial partnership for discussion with the social partners. Here it would be crucial to address crucial issues such as implementation delays, the necessary procedural simplifications, the possibility of reallocating resources”. Grassi insisted on the importance of the public-private partnership: «we are ready». In particular for companies, Grassi underlined that the Industry 4.0 plan has been greatly weakened and that the tax credit rates have been zeroed: the resources of the Pnrr not used in 2022 could be used to maintain the high rates again this year. “We must not let our guard down on investments, so as not to undermine competitiveness”. This is why the timing of the green transition must also be more adequate.