Confitarma and Fiap, joint project on intermodality

Fiap, the Italian federation of professional road hauliers has entered the associative sphere of Confitarma, a step that is a prelude to the start of a broader and more concrete relationship between the two realities, based on the interconnection between sea and land.

Intermodality, explains a joint note from the associations, “will be the strategic and decisive element that will characterize activities in the transport and logistics sector in the coming years, in all their components and methods, especially in the path towards an environmental, social and economic, coherent, concrete and success-oriented».

Global challenges

The challenges facing companies in the sector, continues the note, «in an economic scenario and an open and global market will be increasingly complex and articulated. A constantly changing situation that requires renewed levels of discussion and cohesion».

Implementing, therefore, “paths of expansion of the associative horizons that favor dialogue and a better knowledge between the various modes of transport – concludes the note – is a fundamental action in the development of aggregation models and in the processes of integration between business worlds always more interconnected”.

Fiap is a historical association representing the transport and logistics sector. It was founded in Rome in 1949 and is a member of the IRU, the International road transport union of Geneva, an international representative body, which allows it to be in constant contact and in direct dialogue with European and non-European institutions.