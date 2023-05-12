Home » Confitarma and Fiap, joint project on intermodality
Business

Confitarma and Fiap, joint project on intermodality

by admin

Fiap, the Italian federation of professional road hauliers has entered the associative sphere of Confitarma, a step that is a prelude to the start of a broader and more concrete relationship between the two realities, based on the interconnection between sea and land.

Intermodality, explains a joint note from the associations, “will be the strategic and decisive element that will characterize activities in the transport and logistics sector in the coming years, in all their components and methods, especially in the path towards an environmental, social and economic, coherent, concrete and success-oriented».

Global challenges

The challenges facing companies in the sector, continues the note, «in an economic scenario and an open and global market will be increasingly complex and articulated. A constantly changing situation that requires renewed levels of discussion and cohesion».

Implementing, therefore, “paths of expansion of the associative horizons that favor dialogue and a better knowledge between the various modes of transport – concludes the note – is a fundamental action in the development of aggregation models and in the processes of integration between business worlds always more interconnected”.

Find out more

Fiap is a historical association representing the transport and logistics sector. It was founded in Rome in 1949 and is a member of the IRU, the International road transport union of Geneva, an international representative body, which allows it to be in constant contact and in direct dialogue with European and non-European institutions.

See also  Improve the endogenous stabilization mechanism of the capital market and expand high-level two-way opening_Development_Reform_Policy Transmission

You may also like

Participate, the great reshuffle of the CDX: Sacconi’s...

Energy – Habeck travels to Rügen for talks...

Crisis and inflation, the model is strategic localism

U.S. stocks closed mixed, most popular Chinese concept...

Math42 founder Maxim Nitsche about his new startup

Apple in trouble: the Antitrust intervenes. So he...

Everything on stocks: Focus on Tesla: Elon Musk...

US banks: Pacwest announces drop in deposits and...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The market rethinks the...

Twitter Chief Post: Who’s Following Musk? These managers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy