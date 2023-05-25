Conflavoro to the government: down costs, less taxes and bureaucracy for businesses

Allocate two thirds of the next budget law to reducing the cost of labor for companies, along the lines of what has been done against expensive energy; lighten the tax burden with the aim of re-entering resources to support entrepreneurial development; drastically cut bureaucracy, which for companies is equivalent to wasting 57 billion every year in relations with the PA alone. These are the main requests of Conflavoro PMI addressed to the Government this morning during the XIII national assembly of the confederation, in the presence of the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone, Adolfo Urso Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi and with the intervention of ministers Matteo Salvini and Raffaele Fitto.

“Made in Italy. Protection and development of small and medium-sized enterprises. Occupational safety in which you must invest before the accident and not after. Reduction of labor costs because today a salary costs the employer from double to triple what remains in pocket. If the country wants to grow – says the national president of Conflavoro PMI, Roberto Capobianco – it must follow these points and give ample support to businesses. If recruitment is encouraged, if training is given centrality, if the government takes a step forward important to companies as workers are facing, then a virtuous circle is triggered that is unique in terms of effectiveness”. “We are certain that the representatives of the government and parliament have accepted our requests and we trust that they will soon be at the center of the political debate. We are satisfied with the answers that have been given to us. The appeal we make to them – concludes Capobianco – is only one: help us to help the country.” During the assembly, at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome, two Tables were also held on the subject of Economy and Labour, attended by sen. Maurizio Gasparri, Daniele Manca, Antonio Misiani and the Hon. Walter Rizzetto, Tiziana Nisini, Valentina Barzotti, Riccardo Zucconi and Mauro Del Barba. Also present in the audience were Angelo Raffaele Margiotta, general secretary of Confsal and Bruno Mariani, general secretary of Fesica.