Conforama fined: Wrong discounts have consequences

“Wrong” discounts at Conforama: Furniture dealers sentenced to low fines, but high compensation payments

The furniture retailer Conforama is fined CHF 5,000 for “misleading” campaign prices. He also has to transfer CHF 1.5 million to the canton of Vaud.

Conforama operates 20 branches across Switzerland.

Image: Mauel Geisser/Imago

The Lausanne Criminal Court has reached its verdict in the Conforama case. It sentences the furniture retailer based in Ecublens (VD) to a fine of 5,000 francs and a payment of 1.5 million francs to the canton of Vaud, as the French-speaking Swiss consumer protection agency (FRC) and Conforama write in separate communications on Saturday.

