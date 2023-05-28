Home » Conio reinforces top management: Merone appointed new general manager
Business

Conio reinforces top management: Merone appointed new general manager

by admin
Conio reinforces top management: Merone appointed new general manager

Coinage, Orlando Merone appointed general manager

Coinagethe first Italian wallet for the custody of Bitcoin and digital assets, participated by Italian post e General Bankname Orlando Merone as the new general manager.

In his new role, Merone will notably lead the management of the Wallet & Custody Unit of Coinageimmediately supporting the co-founder and CEO, Christian Miccolipioneer of online banking in Italy and already at the top of ING Direct e What a Bank!.

READ ALSO: Borghi appointed CEO of the Milanese luxury brand 10 Corso Como

Meronewho has successfully achieved different and challenging objectives during a fifteen-year career, with experience of responsibility in three fintech unicorns, will be responsible for leading the important phase of consolidation and growth of Coinagebringing together the skills of the different teams and identifying new development opportunities.

Christian Miccoli, Co-Founder and CEO of Conio, says: “The development of Web3 creates unique opportunities to reshape the financial services landscape. We intend to accept the challenge and be protagonists. This appointment enriches our team and will help us achieve our goals. Orlando has a proven track record of rapidly capturing and scaling fintech markets in rapidly changing environments. I’m sure we’ll do a great job together.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Win11 22H2 upgrades again, the heavy function Explorer multi-tab page is coming | Win11 | Windows | Microsoft_Sina Technology_Sina Network

You may also like

Rai, Bergoglio in Saxa Rubra: first time of...

“Beijing Internet 3.0 Innovation and Development White Paper...

Energy transition – Germany is not Prometheus

New postal law could slow down Amazon’s parcel...

Government, ok to Pd proposal: away with the...

Ni Guangnan: Open source is the core spirit...

Global Supply Chains: Panama Canal Bottleneck | Economy...

Egm, 56% of micro-enterprises underestimated: the shares to...

Hungary, Greece block EU sanctions on Russia

They deny the tampon to their dying son:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy