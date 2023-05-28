Conio reinforces top management: Merone appointed new general manager

Coinage, Orlando Merone appointed general manager

Coinagethe first Italian wallet for the custody of Bitcoin and digital assets, participated by Italian post e General Bankname Orlando Merone as the new general manager.

In his new role, Merone will notably lead the management of the Wallet & Custody Unit of Coinageimmediately supporting the co-founder and CEO, Christian Miccolipioneer of online banking in Italy and already at the top of ING Direct e What a Bank!.

READ ALSO: Borghi appointed CEO of the Milanese luxury brand 10 Corso Como

Meronewho has successfully achieved different and challenging objectives during a fifteen-year career, with experience of responsibility in three fintech unicorns, will be responsible for leading the important phase of consolidation and growth of Coinagebringing together the skills of the different teams and identifying new development opportunities.

Christian Miccoli, Co-Founder and CEO of Conio, says: “The development of Web3 creates unique opportunities to reshape the financial services landscape. We intend to accept the challenge and be protagonists. This appointment enriches our team and will help us achieve our goals. Orlando has a proven track record of rapidly capturing and scaling fintech markets in rapidly changing environments. I’m sure we’ll do a great job together.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

