Connecting the bright future of digitalization and jointly creating a new era of digital intelligence – China Information Technology will present its latest achievements at the 2023 China International Information and Communication Exhibition|Chip|5G|Communication Exhibition_Sina Technology_Sina.com





From June 4th to 6th,In 2023, the 31st China International Information and Communication Exhibition kicked off at the Beijing National Convention Center. The exhibition closely followed the “14th Five-Year Plan” of the information and communication industry, and promoted my country’s construction of high-speed ubiquitous, sky-ground integration, cloud-network integration, and intelligence Green, safe and controllable digital information infrastructure. China Xinke Group participated in the exhibition with the latest achievements under the theme of “connecting a bright future of digitalization”, and comprehensively demonstrated China Xinke’s innovation progress from foundation to application from three aspects: core chips, computing network base, and digital intelligence empowerment.

On the first day of the exhibition, Jin Zhuanglong, Secretary of the Party Group and Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and his entourage visited China Xinke’s booth and listened to Chen Shanzhi, deputy general manager and chief engineer of China Xinke Group, about the group’s core chips, smart optical networks, and extension to the ocean and space. The latest achievements in , C-V2X Internet of Vehicles, satellite-ground integration, and 6G technology verification fully affirm the Group’s progress in key technology areas. Zhang Yunming, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, and leaders of relevant departments and bureaus participated in the event.

Attack the connection core to create high-end chips and modules

In the field of optical communication chips, China Xinke demonstrated a silicon-based coherent optical chip with a rate of 1.4Tbps and a coherent photonic engine integrating optical transceiver, TIA, Driver and other functions. One of the transceiver chips has formed an independent IP core. The Tbps optical transmission processing chip displayed at the same time has overcome key technologies such as high-precision time synchronization and large-capacity switching. The processing capacity of a single chip exceeds 1Tbps, and it has been used in high-end optical network equipment. In addition, chips from access, packet to backbone transmission and algorithm fields are also exhibited together.

China Xinke Group also displayed distributed optical fiber sensing OSM modules, as well as 400G pluggable coherent for metropolitan areas, 800G and 50G PON for data centers, and a full range of optical module solutions for wireless, access and transmission. Among them, the distributed optical fiber sensing OSM module integrates vibration, strain, temperature and attenuation monitoring, realizes real-time state monitoring of all parameters over 100km from a single end, realizes decoupling of temperature and strain for the first time in China, and is widely used in electric power, operators , transportation, petroleum and petrochemical and construction industries.

In the field of Internet of Vehicles and wireless ad hoc network chips, China Xinke Group demonstrated the industry’s first LTE-V2X communication chip CX1860, multi-mode dual-pass Internet of Vehicles chip CX1910 and Turnkey solutions, with a comprehensive market share of over 10%. The third-generation SDR SoC chip CX1911 of the wireless ad hoc network has heterogeneous dual Modem, supports dual broadband concurrency, and has significantly improved communication capabilities. The industry realizes dozens of application scenarios.

Build a solid computing network foundation and promote the integration of air, space, earth and sea

China Xinke serves the national strategy of “computing in the east and computing in the west”, and strives to build a computing-network-integrated informatization artery covering the whole country, constantly refreshing the industry’s optical transmission distance and capacity records, and continuing to support the construction of green and diverse computing power infrastructure. With the existing network of 3820 kilometers, single-wave 400G rate, and the longest transmission distance without electrical relay, China Xinke Group has created a demonstration project of “counting from east to west”. Not only that, through FTTR, POL, industrial PON and other products, computing power is sent to homes, garden enterprises, and factories, providing a variety of low-cost all-optical solutions, and comprehensively promoting the era of using computing power like “hydropower”.

China Xinke actively responds to the strategy of “marine power” and integrates shore-end equipment, underwater equipment, submarine optical cables and core optical devices. The whole series of products have independent intellectual property rights. Among them, the second-generation submarine repeater was upgraded to 16 fiber pairs, doubling the capacity. At the same time, with its own submarine cable construction vessel and professional construction team, it continues to build a domestically-produced marine network industry with international competitiveness, and actively serves the construction of the “Belt and Road Maritime Silk Road”.

It is still an important task to open up the information artery and realize the sustainable development of 5G. China Xinke adheres to “value-driven”, focuses on “green energy saving”, deepens “network industry collaboration”, serves the four major operators, has implemented 5G network construction in 19 domestic provinces, and broke through 10 countries including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America in the international market . 5G private network products have been widely used in energy, transportation, education and other industries. The 5G+ smart mine solution has cooperated with more than half of the large-scale coal industry groups’ landing projects. At the same time, it has created the first domestic “offshore platform 5G+ industrial Internet” construction project .

In terms of 5G evolution, China Xinke Group proposed the technical route of “5G standard system compatibility and 6G unified system” for the development of satellite-ground integration, breaking through a series of key technologies of 5G satellite communication, and taking the lead in opening up 5G NTN-based, end-to-end high-low Orbital satellite broadband communication business has fully verified the technical feasibility and promoted the development of industrialization. Recently, China Information Technology has successfully completed a number of key technology tests conducted by the 6G Promotion Group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and realized for the first time in the industry the efficient data transmission of multi-stream beamforming in the scenario where RIS is used as a base station transmitter. Field tests show that the downlink data of a single user of a handheld terminal The rate is stable above 5Gbps.

In terms of computing power, China Xinke provides X86 and localized diversified computing power infrastructure, including general-purpose servers, smart servers, desktop terminals, and the industry’s first Kunpeng-based data center full liquid-cooled cabinet and other products, which can provide Provide reliable computing support for various application scenarios in key industries such as operators, digital government, power, and finance. Among them, the FitLcs full-stack liquid cooling solution can provide end-to-end services from planning and design to after-sales. Through high energy efficiency and high heat density design, the PUE value can be reduced to below 1.15, saving more than 20% of energy consumption, and fully assisting The goal of “double carbon” has been implemented.

Co-exploit digital intelligence applications and usher in a new era of digital intelligence

China Xinke extensively cooperates with ecological chain partners to fully promote digital and intelligent application cooperation and explore new business models for win-win cooperation.

Among typical 5G industry applications such as video applications, industrial IoT, and smart transportation, the Internet of Vehicles is regarded as the most promising and largest 5G vertical industry application. “5G+Internet of Vehicles” can greatly increase the range of perception, reduce the cost of perception, improve traffic efficiency, and enrich the application of intelligent network connection, which has become the consensus of the industry and has achieved certain results. Among them, urban traffic and high-speed traffic are two large-scale application scenarios of vehicle-road coordination. As a leader in the C-V2X Internet of Vehicles industry, China Xinke Group is continuously accelerating the implementation of C-V2X applications and promoting large-scale commercial deployment in the fields of vehicle-road collaboration and intelligent network connection. In terms of smart expressways, in cooperation with leading enterprises in the industry, the mileage of the large-scale deployment of vehicle-road coordination has exceeded 2,000 kilometers, which is far ahead in China, and has accumulated rich experience in the construction of smart expressways. In terms of the integration of C-V2X and bicycle intelligence, based on the self-developed C-V2X vehicle-level module DMD3A, it took the lead in developing the industry’s first onboard integrated C-V2X fusion intelligent driving domain controller, and completed the actual vehicle road It can realize L2 and above high-level intelligent driving functions, and solve the problems of limited sight distance and collaborative efficiency of single-vehicle intelligent driving.

In terms of big data governance, the Fuxi big data platform of China Xinke Group integrates multiple computing power and safe and reliable big data storage capacity, and has been put into operation in more than 200 sites. Pangu big data governance tools provide a complete set of data governance solutions for government affairs, customs, smart cities and other industries. More than 200 online users have managed more than 5,000 kinds of data resources, and the average daily data processing volume has reached trillions.

Focusing on the future, China Xinke will always focus on customer needs, use the two wheels of market and technology to drive capacity improvement, and strive to improve the quality of digital connections and realize value, serve customers to enhance network competitiveness, enhance value creativity, and use faster and faster Excellent connections enable high-quality economic and social development.



