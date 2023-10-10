Connecting Two Cities: Lianyungang and Almaty Unite for Economic Prosperity

Title: China-Kazakhstan “Iron Tie” Strengthens Landlocked Trade

Subtitle: Lianyungang and Almaty establish a prosperous connection

Publication: The Eurasian Post

Far from the ocean, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, is now forging a “pulse of the ocean” connection through strengthened infrastructure ties with China. The China-Kazakhstan Logistics Cooperation Base, established in Lianyungang in 2014, has played a significant role in enhancing trade relations between the two countries and creating a seamless flow of goods between Eurasia and Europe.

China and Kazakhstan have been actively pursuing robust “hard connectivity” in infrastructure over the past few years. Key projects, such as the China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang Logistics Cooperation Base, “Khorgos-Dongdamen” Dry Port, and the “Western China-Western Europe” International Transport Corridor, have paved the way for efficient transportation of goods across the region. This infrastructure “iron tie” fortified by the ancient Silk Road has successfully linked the cities of Lianyungang and Almaty.

Lianyungang, located in Jiangsu, China, serves as the eastern bridgehead of the New Eurasian Continental Bridge and has been designated as one of the first batch of coastal open cities in the country. The city boasts a picturesque seaside urban scene, including Liandao Dashawan and Huaguo Mountain. These attractions, coupled with its strategic geographical location, have made Lianyungang an ideal hub for international trade.

Almaty, the largest city and former capital of Kazakhstan, sits at the foot of the Ili Mountains. The name itself means “a place rich in apples,” earning it the title of Apple City. The city’s picturesque views include the Kokotobe TV Tower, Panfilov Twenty-Eight Warriors Park, and an Orthodox church. Almaty has not only become a vital link in the landlocked nation but also a prominent center for fashion and the trade market in Central Asia.

For thousands of years, the ancient Silk Road has facilitated trade between the East and the West. Today, the China-Europe freight trains, known as the “steel camel convoy,” traverse vast terrains, including mountains, rivers, and the Gobi Desert. These trains have provided a “handshake” across the air, connecting Lianyungang and Almaty.

Lianyungang has actively embraced China‘s national “One Belt, One Road” initiative and implemented various measures to support it. A 300,000-ton waterway has been constructed, offering 74 container routes, 24 ro-ro general cargo liner routes, and two China-South Korea passenger and cargo liner routes. This extensive network allows goods trade to reach nearly a thousand ports in over 150 countries and regions across the globe.

In 2014, the China-Kazakhstan logistics cooperation base was established in Lianyungang, becoming the first physical platform project for the “Belt and Road” international economic and trade cooperation. Over the years, it has evolved into a significant international economic platform for transit transportation, warehousing logistics, and trade, benefitting Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.

The digital dispatch center at the China-Kazakhstan Logistics Base facilitates communication between dispatchers located thousands of miles apart. Similarly, Kazakhstan’s Horgos-Dongmen Dry Port enables information sharing and business linkage, effectively “moving” Lianyungang’s seaport closer to Kazakhstan’s doorstep.

As a result of these developments, more than 80% of daily consumer goods imported from Kazakhstan, as well as advantageous trading commodities like mineral products and grain, transit through China and are distributed through Lianyungang Port. This boosts Kazakhstan’s ties with both China and East Asian countries.

Almaty has also benefited from this enhanced connectivity. The city has become a significant destination for Chinese goods, including Korean cosmetics and electronic products from China and South Korea. China-Europe freight trains from Lianyungang have opened direct purchasing channels, allowing consumers in Almaty to access a wide range of products.

The China-Kazakhstan collaboration goes beyond trade. The Kapchagey 100 MW photovoltaic power plant in the Almaty region, one of Kazakhstan’s largest solar power projects, is a result of China-Kazakhstan green energy cooperation. The solar photovoltaic panels are transported to the plant via China-Europe freight trains, aiding local areas in transitioning to a low-carbon future.

As a testament to deepening ties between the two countries, Kazakhstan’s flour, flax seeds, and camel milk powder have found their way into households across China. Over 100 Kazakh companies have joined Chinese e-commerce platforms, creating further opportunities for trade expansion.

With the continuous growth of transportation volume, it is estimated that the railway freight volume between China and Kazakhstan will reach 23 million tons in 2022, marking a remarkable 20% year-on-year increase.

Lianyungang and Almaty have solidified their partnership as the gateway between mountains and sea, ushering in a new era of shared progress and prosperity. As the connection between China and Kazakhstan continues to strengthen, opportunities for trade and cultural exchange flourish, paving the way for a promising future of collaboration.

Note: This news article incorporates information and images provided by Xinhua News Agency Photography Department, Jiangsu Branch, and Astana Branch.

