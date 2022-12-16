Original title: Conscience price of 5999 yuan: OPPO Find N2 Flip starts pre-sale

On December 15, 2022, OPPO released the Find N2 series with folding screens. In addition to the conventional horizontal folding product Find N2, many people must pay more attention to OPPO’s first vertical folding product Find N2 Filp.

At 10 am on the 16th, Find N2 Filp has started limited reservations. Gold Diamond members can enjoy early delivery, limited to 1,000 units; +19.9 yuan limited purchase “O Qi Man Man” gift box, 8GB+256GB priced at 5999 yuan, 12GB+ The price of 256GB is 6399 yuan, and the price of 16GB+512GB is 6999 yuan.

The biggest highlight of Find N2 Flip is that it is equipped with a 3.26-inch arbitrary window with a ratio of 17:9, which is the largest external screen in the vertical folding form. Combined with the innovative arbitrary window function, it brings a new convenient and efficient way of use . Any window supports multi-scenario service cards. Users can view schedules and weather, use system functions such as cameras, timers, and earphones, and use third-party applications such as Xiaohongshu without unfolding the phone. Equipped with the “one-key reply” function, any window of Find N2 Flip supports communication apps such as system SMS and WeChat, and can realize three reply forms: emoji, shortcut phrases, and voice-to-text.

In addition, OPPO Find N2 Flip also uses an ultra-light and solid Seiko quasi-vertical hinge, using higher strength aerospace-grade alloy materials, integrating the core components such as cams, slide rails, and gears in the hinge, and successfully miniaturizing the hinge structure , and bring about an increase in strength. The thickness of the machine after unfolding is only 7.45mm, and the weight is 191 grams, which is no different from ordinary straight models.

On the lens, the main camera of Find N2 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX890 super-sensitive outsole sensor, which can cope with various light scenes, and can present amazing picture details and rich colors even in low-light environments.

At present, Find N2 Flip is in hot pre-sale in all channels. Interested partners can go to OPPO Mall and other channels to purchase this product.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: