Fungus picking.Newspaper information sheet

News from this newspaper (Wang Yu reporter Liu Xiaoyun)In the “2022 China Brand Value Evaluation Information Release” event held in Beijing on the 5th, Dongning black fungus ranked 15th in the national regional brand (geographical indication) list with a brand strength of 843 and a brand value of 18.19 billion yuan, ranking the country for consecutive years. Landmark product edible fungi ranked first.

The “2022 China Brand Value Evaluation Information Release” event is hosted by Xinhua News Agency, China Brand Building Promotion Association, and China Assets Appraisal Association. This year, the number of brands participating in the evaluation reached 1,056, covering leading enterprises in most industries. Among them, 645 brands have released brand value evaluation information. Dongning black fungus ranked 15th in the national regional brand (geographical indication) list, advancing 4 places from 2021, and the brand value increased by 63 million yuan.

Dongning is located in the southeast of Heilongjiang Province, surrounded by mountains on three sides and facing the sea. It is rich in forest and water resources. It is recognized as the main production base of high-quality black fungus. Delicious. Dongning black fungus is the first batch of protected geographical indication products recognized by China and Europe. It has been praised by the industry as “Dongning black fungus, the first product in China“. Therefore, Dongning has successively won “China‘s first black fungus county” and “National black fungus branch president” Unit” and other honors.

It is understood that Dongning will continue to focus on the development of “standardization, technology, branding and financialization”, accelerate the implementation of digital economy, bio-economy, and creative upgrading industries, and rely on the Dongning black fungus industry chain to promote the industrial chain and innovation chain , service chain, capital chain, talent chain integrated development, effective docking, pay close attention to key links, key nodes, further extend the chain, supplement the chain, strengthen the chain, and strive to create a unique competitive big food concept first place and the country’s largest and most The important black fungus production and processing base has continued to consolidate the pillar position of the industry to enrich the people and increase the income, the core competitiveness of the industry has been significantly enhanced, and the brand value has continued to increase.