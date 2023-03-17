CS is connected to a large part of the companies. In addition to private customers, companies are currently also unsettled.

Private customers withdrawing their money from Credit Suisse (CS). We’ve heard a lot about that lately. But what about corporate customers?

That’s what the SME representative says: Urs Widmer, Managing Director of the Aargau Trade Association, is clear: “It occupies people massively.” The association has over 10,000 members, thousands of whom are corporate customers of CS. This is due to historical connections between the former Neue Aargauer Bank and CS.

And so Widmer is asked by many SME entrepreneurs: “Is my money safe, can my payments be made and are the loans I have still safe?” The association advises to seek a conversation with the bank advice. Ultimately, the principle of risk distribution remains important, even for an SME, explains Widmer. “It’s important not to put all your eggs in one basket.”

Linking CS with the Swiss corporate landscape

In Switzerland, CS issued loans totaling CHF 158 billion last year. A good third of this, around 55 billion, went to corporate customers, such as from the CS Annual Reports 2022 can be seen. CS is therefore also positioning itself as a bank for companies. It therefore has a market share of 40 percent. Loans go to SMEs as well as to large customers. Almost all, namely 87 of the 100 largest companies in Switzerland, have a business relationship with CS. In addition to loans, cash also plays an important role in the current crisis. There, CS Switzerland lost more than a quarter of its customer funds – it is not known how much of this was company money.

That’s what the CEO says: “Stock markets are a casino (…) For me, a stock market has absolutely no meaning in assessing a situation and a company,” said Swatch Group boss Nick Hayek on Thursday at a conference. He even breaks a lance for CS, which has gotten into trouble: “We have our money at CS, we have not withdrawn the money. There’s no reason to do that.”

And yet the Swatch boss also criticizes: “If you are the boss of a company that is in trouble, the boss has to stand up and create trust.” There is still room for improvement at CS.

That’s what the banking analyst says: “I assume that the unrest is not only great among private customers, but also among corporate customers – understandably,” says Andreas Venditti. He is an analyst for Bank Vontobel. It should be noted that CS is one of the most important credit banks in business with corporate customers.

In addition: “Cash management and the deposit side are also affected.” Venditti assumes that there will be reallocations, i.e. money will be withdrawn. This in turn shows that corporate customers are trying to adapt to the situation. It’s about the distribution of risks: “From an entrepreneur’s point of view, of course, it makes sense that you have a certain diversification.”

That’s what the CS says: The current turbulence on the financial markets is having a psychological effect, but the actual challenges for business customers have remained relatively stable, CS told SRF. Specifically with regard to the bank’s crisis, the head of corporate customers at CS Switzerland, Andreas Gerber, says that nervousness and an increased need for information are noticeable. There are questions from customers, but the reactions vary from company to company.

Gerber emphasizes that the companies are not completely breaking off customer relationships, but are reallocating their funds. In other words, corporate customers withdraw the money. For the CS, this means that they must create trust. And so, according to Gerber, the bank actively approaches its corporate customers at all levels. These would provide insight into the measures taken by the SNB as well receive the financial situation of CS.