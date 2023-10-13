Consequences of the Middle East conflict – is there now a risk of an oil crisis like 50 years ago? -News

Contents

According to experts, the price of oil is unlikely to explode with the crisis in the Middle East. Unless the conflict spreads.

The terrorist attacks by Hamas and Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip bring back unpleasant memories: 50 years ago, the Arab oil-producing countries boycotted the Western states that had supported Israel in the Yom Kippur War.

Legend: At the height of the oil crisis in Switzerland in 1973, some car-free Sundays were decreed. Keystone/STR

At that time, the price of oil briefly rose fourfold and the global economy plunged into recession. In Switzerland there were car-free Sundays, and the Federal Council even considered gasoline rationing.

UBS analyst: Situation is only comparable to a limited extent

At the major bank UBS, analyst Giovanni Staunovo has been observing the raw materials and oil markets for a long time. He explains that the price of oil only rose by five percent over the weekend and has fallen slightly since then: “There are big differences compared to the 1970s, when oil demand rose by five to eight percent annually. Currently it’s one to two percent.”

At the time, there was also the fear of insufficient production capacity. But there is currently enough oil and no production interruptions.

Legend: The price of oil rose briefly due to the escalation of violence in the Middle East. Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

Klaus-Jürgen Gern from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy mentions another difference: “The Arab-dominated OPEC, the organization of oil-producing countries, took a united stance against Israel in 1973. And for the first time it used oil as a weapon against the USA and the Western countries that supported Israel.”

Economic damage to the Western world is not in the interests of oil producers.

Today, OPEC has no interest in a worsening of the situation on the oil markets, but is currently controlling the price at a level that is comfortable for it, said Kern. Economic damage to the West is not in the interests of oil producers.

Gas price much more vulnerable

The gas price reacted much more strongly than the oil price. It has risen by almost a quarter. Israel closed a large gas field in the Mediterranean off the coast of Gaza for security reasons.

This could also have an impact on European gas supplies, says economist and energy expert Cornelia Meyer: “Because people in Europe wanted to buy themselves out of Russian gas, the construct of Israeli gas via pipelines to Cyprus and Greece became more important. Now you can see that it’s not that easy.”

At the same time, the natural gas from the now closed Tamar field is also important for the supply of liquid gas. Egypt, for example, lost 20 percent of its gas imports as a result.

The gas market is very tight and the price reacts quite strongly to any news of disruption.

Gern is also more worried about gas than oil: “This gas field in Israel is not really significant compared to the global gas supply. “But the gas market is very tense and the price reacts quite strongly to any news of disruptions – because of the lack of flexibility to get gas somewhere else,” says Gern.

Nevertheless, Europe’s gas supply appears to be secure for the winter, as the warehouses are well filled and there is increasing reliance on liquid gas, which cannot only be obtained from the Middle East, says Gern.

All-clear with reservations

The experts are cautiously giving the all-clear – but with reservations: If the conflict expands and Iran is directly drawn into it, the situation could look different again.

Iran has exported increasing amounts of oil in recent months, thereby easing the situation on the world market. At the same time, Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important export routes for Middle Eastern oil.

Share this: Facebook

X

