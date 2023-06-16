Consip case, Del Sette’s acquittal makes noise: “Now who’s paying him back?”

Consip case, General Del Sette acquitted, but the storm breaks out

The former general commander of the carabinieri Tullio Del Sette was acquitted in the Court of Appeal in Rome from the accusations of revelation of the official secrecy and aiding and abetting under the maxi Consip inquiry. The judges of the Third Section dropped the charges “because the fact does not exist”.

In the first instance, in January 2021, Del Sette had been sentenced to 10 months. Now the absolution. “It is a decision that finally returns to General Del Sette, former general commander of the Carabinieri, thegood repute which had been unjustly taken away from him”, commented defenders Fabio Lattanzi and Carlo Bonzano.

This is how one of the pieces of the Consip case evolves, unfolding since 2016 in multiple strands of investigation divided between the Rome and Naples prosecutors and focused on the super tender of the Facility management (Fm4) announced in 2014 by Consip – the company of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) which operates for the management and purchase of goods and services on behalf of the public administration.

Meanwhile, while there was no resonance of the news in the media, comments flocked among the institutions, starting with the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussaThat “telephoned General Tullio Del Sette to express his great satisfaction with the acquittal on appeal of the charge of disclosing official secrecy and aiding and abetting one of the strands of the Consip investigation”. So reads a note. “I have always believed the general Of Seven a respectable person, among the best servants of the State – declared La Russa – and I was certain that time would have been a gentleman recognizing the groundlessness of the accusations and his absolute moral rectitude. This sentence gives him back justice and honor. We will see you soon in the Senate for a coffee and a hug with the general”.

