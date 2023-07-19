Home » Consip, in June there are 59 tenders to support PNNR projects for the PA
Business

Consip, in June there are 59 tenders to support PNNR projects for the PA

by admin
Consip, in June there are 59 tenders to support PNNR projects for the PA

Consip, as at 30 June, 59 tenders had been completed (banned value equal to 19.4 billion/€) to support the PNRR projects of the PAs

As at 30 June 2023, there are 59 tenders – for a value of €19.4 billion (and a total of 248 lots) – held by Consip to ensure the PA purchase contracts also functional to projects PNRR. These are all initiatives that implement the requirements in the tender documentation or in the post-tender phase DNSH (Do No Significant Harm – in matters of environmental impact) and those envisaged by theart.47 del DL 77/2021 (protection of gender equality).

As regards the sectors, 40 initiatives (out of a total of 59) are concentrated in the sector ICT (services for the adoption of the cloud, for digital health, but also hardware and software), 13 are implemented in the sector Healthcare (for the renewal of the diagnostic equipment pool), 6 concern the sector Mobility (buses and vehicles with low environmental impact).

Read also: PNNR, Lease after the ‘control room’: “Let’s work on defining the plan”

Following these tenders, 45 contracts have already been activated for a value of 14,6 mld/€ (and a total of 171 lots). The residual value of the contracts currently available is over €8 billion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Politics - Current hour in the Bundestag on the government's heating plans

You may also like

Seven top investment banks reveal the most important...

Jury Awards $18.8 Million to California Man in...

Piazza Affari flat, Netflix and Tesla quarterly tonight

Foreign Minister speaks at BASF and Deutsche Bank...

Fiera Milano and Lineapelle renew the agreement until...

Donations: How agencies make their millions with fundraising

Market Updates: Asian Currencies Fall As US and...

Postal rates, from 24 July the increase starts....

Dax just in the red – gains on...

Temu Files Lawsuit Against Shein, Alleges Violation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy