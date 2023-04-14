Consip tender, for Tim it is worth 3% of mobile telephony revenues

Vodafone would present the most advantageous economic offer for the Consip tender relating to mobile telephony for the public administration. A contract which, in previous assignments, it had always been won by Tim, as Vodafone had never given in to low offers. But the TLC crisis is looming and the British manager, who plans to cut a thousand jobs in Italy in 2023, is adapting.

For Tim it would be a big problem since, according to analysts, the loss of the contract could be valid when fully operational 1% of domestic revenues and as much as 3% of those deriving from mobile telephony. It is a tender of the value as a starting point of the auction 235 million euros over 2 years (plus possible extensions) for 1.4 million users.

The technical assessments would still be under examination (which account for 70% of the overall assessment, against the 30% attributed to the financial offer) for which the definition of the definitive ranking would not yet have been reached. The tender in question, awarded in the last five editions to Tim, has as its object the supply of mobile telephone services and connected and optional services for the public administration.

The Tim share closed on the Stock Exchange down by 0.56% practically for weeks nailed to the value of 0.30 euro per share. Investors therefore remain skeptical about the possible unbundling of the network and the creation of a single fiber infrastructure with Open Fiber.