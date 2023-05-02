Consolidate the momentum of industrial economic stabilization and recovery

Positive signals of the steady recovery of my country’s industrial economy have been continuously released. In March, the year-on-year growth rate of operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size changed from a decline to an increase, reversing the continuous decline since November last year; the decline in profits of industrial enterprises above designated size narrowed by 3.7 percentage points compared with the previous two months. Data show that the prosperity index of small and micro industrial enterprises in the first quarter was 95.8, an increase of 1.7 points from the fourth quarter of the previous year.

The improvement in the profits of industrial enterprises is mainly due to the recovery of my country’s economy, the steady recovery of production, the continued recovery of market demand, and the accelerated smooth economic cycle. The industrial economy got off to a steady start in the first quarter, and the recovery has accelerated since March. In March, among the 41 major industrial sectors, the profit growth rate of 22 industries accelerated or the rate of decline narrowed compared with the previous two months, and turned from a decline to an increase. The fundamentals of my country’s long-term industrial economy have not changed. As the effects of various policies to stabilize growth are accelerated, the industrial economy is expected to continue to recover steadily, and the profits of industrial enterprises will gradually return to a reasonable range in the future.

A stable industry leads to a stable economy. At present, there are many uncertainties, the industrial economy is still in the recovery period as a whole, and the profits of industrial enterprises are still falling sharply. It still takes hard work to achieve an overall improvement in the operation of the industrial economy.

To consolidate the momentum of stabilization and recovery of the industrial economy, the key lies in the industry and the region. In the first quarter, the added value of the equipment manufacturing industry contributed 42.5% to the growth of regulated industries. In March, the profit decline of the equipment manufacturing industry narrowed by 19.1 percentage points compared with the previous two months. It is necessary to continue to consolidate the good momentum of the equipment manufacturing industry, promote the improvement of quality and efficiency in the raw material industry, and promote the stable recovery of the consumer goods industry. At the same time, give full play to the role of key areas and encourage major industrial provinces to take the lead. Support the eastern region to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing industries, consolidate and enhance export advantages; support the central and western regions to actively undertake industrial transfers and create new growth poles; support the northeastern region to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and develop strategic emerging industries; make good use of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Synergistic effects such as the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

To consolidate the momentum of stabilization and recovery of the industrial economy, it is necessary to further tap the potential and release demand. Supply and demand are two aspects of economic development. The purpose of production is life, and the driving force of supply is demand. Since the beginning of this year, as the policy of expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption has taken effect, the consumer market has continued to recover and the level of production and sales has improved, which has led to an improvement in the profitability of some consumer goods manufacturing industries. In March, among the 13 consumer goods manufacturing industries, 7 industries improved their profits compared with the previous two months. Among them, the profits of the wine, beverage and refined tea industries increased by 39.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was significantly faster than that of the previous two months.

At present, insufficient market demand is still the main difficulty faced by industrial enterprises, and the recovery of large-scale consumption such as automobiles and home appliances is still lagging behind. We must persist in organically combining the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms, aim at the direction of industrial upgrading and consumption upgrading, further promote the “three products” action of consumer goods and raw materials, and carry out activities such as new energy vehicles, smart home appliances, and green building materials going to the countryside. , focus on stabilizing bulk consumption, and tap the potential of green consumption and information consumption.

Enterprises are an important foundation for the steady growth of industry. Since the beginning of this year, the accumulation of positive factors in economic operation has increased, and business expectations have improved significantly. According to the survey of some enterprises above designated size, the industrial enterprises’ expectation index for the comprehensive business conditions in the second quarter was 64.6, an increase of 4.4 points from the fourth quarter of the previous year. The expected improvement is gratifying, but the difficulties faced by enterprises still need to be solved quickly. In particular, it is necessary to pay close attention to the difficulties faced by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and private enterprises, implement measures according to local conditions and separate industries, implement policies and measures for steady and stable growth, help reduce costs and increase efficiency, and use real measures to boost confidence. In the long run, it is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, focus on improving total factor productivity, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy. (Source of this article: Economic Daily Author: Jin Guanping)